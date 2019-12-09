One of Meghan Markle's favourite brands has the perfect lookalike of her classic shirt A classic style the duchess loves

Meghan Markle’s sleek, tailored fashion sense is one of the many reasons we’re inspired by her. The duchess always looks most comfortable in a business-casual ensemble, and since becoming a member of the royal family she’s shown time and time again that investing in good basic fashion buys will always pay off. One of her most iconic tailored looks was back in 2018, when she wore chic white trousers with a blue and white striped shirt to Wimbledon.

The duchess joined sister-in-law Kate Middleton for the Ladies’ Singles Final shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry. Meghan wore a striped button-down shirt with white wide-leg trousers, both by Ralph Lauren, along with a Maison MichelPanama hat and an Altuzarra saddle bag.

Unsurprisingly, the outfit sold out quickly - but we’ve found a great high street version of the shirt at a fraction of the price from & Other Stories.

Striped relaxed fit shirt, £65, & Other Stories

We’ve no doubt that the shirt would get the nod of approval from the duchess herself, who is known to be a fan of & Other Stories. Meghan first wore the brand when she visited Chichester on an official royal engagement in October 2018. At the time, her green button-up shirt sold out within hours, but you can shop a similar style now:

Straight fit silk shirt, £95, & Other Stories

A few weeks later, during the royal tour of Australia with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex wore another design from the high street brand - this time, a polka dot dress.

Aside from being an almost-perfect version of the original striped shirt, we think this high street version is a classic. And if that’s not an excuse to invest, we don’t know what is!

