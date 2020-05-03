The Duchess of Cambridge has continued her royal duties during self-isolation - and didn't she look stunning in her latest floral dress? Kate wore a blue wrap dress from Boden as she took part in a video call with new parents, midwives and experts ahead of UK Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, which falls on May 4-10.

Just visible within shot was the Boden dress, which was covered with a delicate white daisy print with a tiered skirt and tied waist. It was the same one she wore for the Cambridges' family Christmas card in 2019, where she posed with her husband Prince William and their three children around a vintage motorbike and sidecar. Costing £120, the frock was a very popular choice and quickly sold out after the Duchess was pictured wearing it.

Floral midi dress, was £110 now £44, Boden

Luckily, both Boden and a number of other high street stores stock similar dresses so royal fans can replicate Kate's style. This navy floral wrap dress from Boden is a bargain with a price tag of just £44, down from £110, while John Lewis is selling an Oasis design that has the same blue and white pattern, tiered skirt and V-neck for just £41.60.

Floral wrap dress, £41.60, Oasis @ John Lewis

Meanwhile, a dress from New Look combines the floral print with polka dots for an effortless look that will set you back £24.99 - what a bargain!

Floral and spotty midi dress, £24.99, New Look

Kate finished off her look with delicate drop earrings and twisted her dark hair in a half-up, half-down style for a chic lockdown look. Earlier in the video call, she wore her Daniella Draper hoops and a cashmere jumper from Tabitha Webb in the same blue hue, and we can't help but wonder if the colour was a sweet nod to the NHS amid the coronavirus crisis. In April, the Cambridge family all donned blue as they joined in with the Clap for Carers during BBC One's The Big Night In.

