Meghan Markle's bold blue Victoria Beckham dress is finally back in stock – and selling out fast The outfit was a total showstopper…

The Duchess of Sussex's final royal engagements in the UK seem like a lifetime ago now, but we won't be forgetting her stunning outfit choices in a hurry! Perhaps her most memorable was the form-fitting Victoria Beckham midi dress she chose for her first public outing of the visit, at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards with husband Prince Harry. The beautiful dress was out of stock on VB's website at the time, and quickly sold out at other retailers – but the designer has recently relaunched it online.

T-Shirt Fitted Dress in Turquoise, £950, Victoria Beckham

If you've been dreaming of owning a piece of Meghan's designer wardrobe, the turquoise T-shirt dress costs £950 and is still available in a number of sizes – though it's selling out quickly.

MORE: Love Kate Middleton's floral Boden dress? We've found the best dupes

Loading the player...



WATCH: Meghan and Harry attend the Endeavour Fund awards

Describing the dress, Victoria writes on her site: "Inspired by the simplicity of a T-shirt, this dress brings a fresh approach to one of the brand's signature fitted silhouettes. Reworked in a seasonal shade of turquoise, this midi-length piece creates an elongated and feminine silhouette. This style fits small; we advise you to take a size up."

Meghan looked beautiful in the dress

This bold blue shade is clearly one of Meghan's favourite colours, since she also owns a number of other dresses in the pretty hue. And doesn't it look beautiful on her? Here's hoping we see her wearing the figure-hugging frock again soon.

She wore a flawless beauty look, too

The Duchess styled her blue outfit with a sleek long ponytail - styled by George Northwood - a navy pair of Manolo Blahnik heels and ultra-flawless makeup, applied by her friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin. What a moment!

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

The Sussexes carried out their final engagements in London before they stepped back as working royals on 31 March. Since then, the couple has relocated to Los Angeles with their son Archie, who will celebrate his first birthday on Wednesday.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.