Remember Meghan Markle's rattan clutch bag? There's a £14 lookalike in the Very sale The Duchess of Sussex's J Crew clutch is sold out – but here's how you can get a similar style for less

Meghan Markle is famous for choosing timeless outfits comprised of pieces that will look on-trend and in style for seasons to come. So when the Duchess of Sussex stepped out for Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity polo match in 2018, she looked picture perfect and still very current in a denim wrap dress and carrying a rattan J.Crew handbag.

The original J.Crew version of Meghan’s bag has long since sold out – but the good news is that a near-perfect dupe of the always-chic straw purse is on sale right now for just £14!

Meghan's J.Crew clutch was the perfect summer accessory

With a similar tan strap and gold-tone hardware, the V by Very Prince Half Moon Raffia Crossbody has all the components to complete a stylish summer outfit. Currently 50 percent off, the bag’s original price was £28.

V by Very raffia crossbody, £14, Very

The bag can be dressed up or down for daytime, and would look great with a strapless dress. We can definitely see it teamed with a beautiful wrap dress, whether a denim shirt dress, like Meghan, or a floaty version of a wrap, which is one of this season’s hottest trends.

The Duchess' straw handbag completed her timeless outfit

Meghan wore the look the summer after her wedding with Prince Harry, attending the polo match which raised over £1million for the Sentebale charity, an organisation which works with HIV positive teenagers in Lesotho and Botswana and was founded by her husband.

And while the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex looked enviable stylish for the outing, it wasn't just her purse that got attention. It turns out Harry was Meghan's best accessory, planting a kiss on his new wife after the match.

