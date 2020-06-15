Fiona Ward
Sophie Wessex looked beautiful as she made another appearance to volunteer in Southampton last week – see her skinny jeans and striped jumper
The Countess of Wessex made an appearance at the Surrey hospital that holds a special place in her heart on Thursday, returning to Frimley Park – where she gave birth to both her children. The royal, who was joined by her husband Prince Edward, visited the hospital to deliver meals made for NHS staff by volunteers at the London Irish Rugby Club, as part of their 'Powering the NHS' campaign. Earlier that day, Sophie and Edward visited the organisation's headquarters to help prepare the meals and meet volunteers.
The Countess made a special new appearance - scroll down for photos
Sophie gave royal fans another glimpse at her laidback lockdown wardrobe with her latest outfit – wearing a pair of fitted skinny jeans and a navy blue Breton top. We could totally see the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex rocking this look, too! The Countess pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail and wore her makeup fresh and natural, as usual.
Sophie and Edward visited Frimley Park hospital
Edward and Sophie have been keeping busy by volunteering for important causes during the coronavirus crisis. The mother of two also teamed up with Southampton Football Club's charity Saint Foundation recently, sporting a high-vis jacket as she helped pack food parcels to deliver to charities in need in the local area.
The foundation tweeted: "We were delighted to be joined by HRH the Countess of Wessex this week, who volunteered with us at @FareShareUK and on our prescription delivery service. A real privilege to show The Royal Family how we are transforming lives in and around Southampton."
WATCH: The Wessex family clap for carers
No doubt royal watchers were thrilled to see the new pictures of Sophie, who has also appeared virtually from her home of Bagshot Park on a number of occasions. The whole Wessex clan turned out to clap for frontline workers back in March, with Sophie once again showing off her casual at-home style in a blue zip-up fleece and jeans.