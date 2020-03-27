Sophie Wessex is SO relatable in her comfy jeans as she shows off self-isolation style The Countess looked beautiful in blue

Have you ever wondered what royal ladies wear at home? We got a small insight into the Countess of Wessex's off-duty wardrobe on Thursday evening, when the royal stepped out with her family to applaud our NHS workers along with the rest of the nation. Appearing with husband Prince Edward and children Lady Louise and Viscount Severn, Sophie wore a more casual outfit than we're used to - a pair of jeans and a blue zip-up jumper.

Watch the Wessex family clap for the NHS

Doesn't the royal look beautiful in that bold blue shade? We certainly think so, and would love to see her wearing it again. She wore her hair back in a loose ponytail, along with minimal hoop earrings and her Apple watch, which she loves to wear with different colourful straps.

Appearing together in a short clip on the Royal Family's Instagram page, the Wessex clan thanked the National Health Service staff who are caring for those suffering from coronavirus. Prince Edward said to the camera: "So from all of us, just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the front line. We really appreciate it. Keep up the fantastic work." The family then joined together to clap in support of the NHS.

The Wessex family at Christmas

Other members of the British royal family joined in the applause, too - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared an adorable video of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping, while the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall also shared a video from their Scottish home Birkhall.

Royal fashion fans have been thrilled to see their favourite ladies in their casualwear, and Duchess Camilla also proved she dresses just as elegantly at home in a chic jumper and blouse. Meanwhile, some noticed that Princess Charlotte and her mum Kate are sweetly dressing alike, as Charlotte sported a classic Breton striped top, just like the Duchess has in the past.