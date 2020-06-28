The Duchess of Cambridge left royal fans disappointed on Saturday when she was pictured visiting The Nook children's hospice in Norfolk wearing a stunning floral dress, which sold out in moments. Luckily, we've tracked down the perfect dupe from one of Kate's favourite high street stores & Other Stories - but you'll need to hurry to beat 'the Kate effect'.

For the visit, which marked Children's Hospice Week, Kate debuted a beautiful new dress from Faithfull The Brand, which featured pretty puff sleeves and a pastel floral pattern. While the £180 design was available from a range of different stores, all appear to have run out of stock.

Floral maxi dress, £95, & Other Stories

If you love the Duchess' summer style, & Other Stories is selling a very similar pink maxi dress with the same V-neck and statement sleeves for £95 - with the model even styling it with very similar espadrilles to Kate's Russell & Bromley 'Coco-nut' wedges. While most sizes are currently available to buy, we doubt the pretty cotton frock will remain available for very long, especially considering the style has the royal seal of approval.

The mother-of-three and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle have both stepped out in outfits from & Other Stories in the past, including a pretty floral dress Kate wore to the Chelsea Flower Show - so we bet the royal would love this style!

During the engagement, Kate was not afraid to get her hands dirty, getting stuck into planting flowers in the hospice's garden. Luckily, she didn't seem to get any mess on her frock, but can't imagine the summer outfit is the type of attire the Duchess would rock while getting green-fingered at home, which she admitted she does with the help of her children.

Whilst teaching Star Pope-Saunders, 11, her brothers Hudson, eight, and six-year-old Sonny how to loosen the plants from their pots to replant them, the Duchess said: "The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers, Louis's is winning so George is a little grumpy about that!"

