Marks & Spencer just gave an update to Kate Middleton's iconic blue polka dots If you loved the Duchess' Jenny Packham dress, you'll want to snap up these M&S looks

When Kate Middleton and Prince William presented Prince George to the world in 2013, the outfit the Duchess of Cambridge chose to wear as she cradled her son on the steps of the Lindo Wing – a light blue polka dot dress by Jenny Packham – became instantly iconic. The dress was a bespoke garment, but the breezy print is a timeless classic, which is why we love the polka dot Copy Kate skirt, trousers and tops that have just been unveiled at Marks & Spencer, a retailer that Kate also loves.

Kate Middleton wore a light blue polka dot Jenny Packham dress to present Prince George in 2013

The print of the new season M&S polka dot skirt bears an uncanny resemblance to the Duchess’ couture designer dress, and the piece is also is a right on trend for 2020, with an A-line midi silhouette.

Duchess Kate is a huge fan of polka dot dresses, and she has been spotted (get it?) in more than one light blue look that is perfect for summer.

M&S COLLECTION Polka Dot Midi A-line Skirt, £25 / $42.50, Marks & Spencer

For example, also in the mum-of-three’s wardrobe is a blue and white polka dot dress by Altuzarra, which she first wore in 2016 but recycled in May of this year for a video call royal engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge debuted her light blue polka dot Altuzzara dress in 2016, left, and recycled it for a video call this spring

Royal fashion watchers immediately identified the classic look when Kate joined the Countess of Wessex for the call, during which they paid tribute nurses on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Kate’s light blue polka dot looks? Shop more of the pretty print at royally-approved retailer Marks & Spencer:

M&S Collection v-neck t-shirt, £9.50/$16.50, Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection cotton spot print fitted top, £8.50/$15, Marks & Spencer

M&S Collection Mia polka dot trousers, £25/$42.50 Marks & Spencer

Polka dots are a perennial favourite that will last for seasons to come – and they’re even more tempting when they have the royal seal of approval!

