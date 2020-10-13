Get your hands on Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal fans rejoice – here's your chance to steal Kate Middleton's style for less. Amazon Prime Day is finally here and it's your chance to get your hands on some amazing bargains.

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers are 30 per cent off in the sale for 48 hours only – the only difficulty is deciding what colour to go for!

The comfy and super affordable trainers have been on every royal fashion watcher's wish list for years.

Kate Middleton loves her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers

In 2019, Duchess Catherine made two memorable appearances in the plimsolls, attending the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before rocking them to the King's Cup Regatta in August.

Superga has long been popular with the royals and Princess Diana also loved the same style, and was pictured wearing a navy version back in 1997.

We're big fans of Kate's classic white pair, but there's a rainbow array of shades available on Prime Day, from classic navy to soft pink.

Superga 2750 CotuClassic trainers, Prime price £19.09, Amazon

We're also loving this funky pair of metallic Superga trainers - a subtle way to add a touch of sparkle to your daytime look. Even better, they're reduced by an incredible 60 per cent!

Superga 2750-lamew trainers, £25.78, Amazon

Team yours with a striped top and wide-legged trousers for a casual vibe just like the Duchess, or add tomboy twist to a pretty floral dress by dressing the look down with the versatile canvas shoes.

Amazon Prime Day kicked off at midnight on October 13 and is on until midnight on 14 October and there are some incredible deals to be found – especially when it comes to fashion.

