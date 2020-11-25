Kate Middleton's go-to Superga trainers are 50% off this Black Friday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her Superga trainers for casual events - they're her go-to shoe choice for laidback engagements!

And, if you've been hankering after a pair of Kate's favourite plimsolls, you're in luck - as the brand have launched an incredible sale for Black Friday.

The Duchess' '2750 Cotu Classic' trainers have quite the royal history, too, since the late Princess Diana was also a fan of the style - so it's even more special that Kate continues to wear the iconic flats today.

Kate loves her Superga Cotu Classic trainers

Even better, certain versions of the pumps have been reduced by 50 per cent online, taking them from £55 down to just £27.50. We predict a sell-out!

Kate owns a white pair of the classic sneakers, but was also pictured wearing a khaki pair in a behind-the-scenes snap as she worked on her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2020.

2750 Cotu Classic trainers, was £55 now £27.50, Superga

In 2019, Duchess Catherine made two memorable appearances in her white plimsolls, attending the opening of her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before also rocking them at the King's Cup Regatta in August.

As for how she likes to style them, it's usually jeans and culottes that she teams with the classic pumps, but in September she dressed down a smart pair of M&S trousers with the trainers. Chic and versatile, are we right?

Khaki trainers, was £55 now £44, Superga

Princess Diana also owned a pair of navy blue Superga trainers with a white sole - and you can still buy the exact style today. The People's Princess wore them with an Armani blazer and jeans during her memorable visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

Navy trainers, was £55 now £44, Superga

If you're after more royal-approved Black Friday deals this year, you're in luck - as we've rounded up a number of our favourite deals - from the Duchess of Sussex's gorgeous Strathberry handbags to Kate's go-to Clarins lipgloss at a bargain price. Happy shopping…

