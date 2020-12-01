We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is one of the best times of the year to give the royalist in your life, the perfect royal-themed present. Add to their collection of memorabilia with a crown adorned home accessory or two or take inspiration from some of the most stylish royal ladies – the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex.

The odd style secret has been let slip throughout the years, so we've included some of Kate and Meghan's favourite beauty, fashion, jewellery and homeware products in our royal gift guide too. Happy shopping!

London Icons Glass Baubles 4 Pack, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is selling these fun London-themed decorations. A shimmering addition to your Christmas tree, they're made from hand-painted glass and finished off with glitter. Designs include a black cab complete with Union Jack roof, a double-decker bus, a Tube carriage and Big Ben.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

Get £114 worth of royal beauty treats for just £38! HELLO!'s Royal Treatment beauty box is packed full of amazing products (including Royal Warrant holders) to give you an at-home beauty experience fit for a duchess! Featuring incredible brands like the Queen's much-loved Molton Brown and Elizabeth Arden, this is an incredible gift for any royal fan.

Emerald Queenie' bag, £275, Lulu Guinness

Inspired by Her Majesty, the Queenie handbag gives a nod to Lulu's British heritage so it's perfect for a royal fan who is never without her accessories. Updated for AW20 in luxe Emerald lizard-effect leather, it features concertina folded sides, a vintage-inspired scarf and a detachable chain so you can wear it across the body or over the shoulder.

What do you get the royal fan who has everything? Treat them to a luxurious Christmas hamper from the Queen's grocer – Fortnum & Mason.

Buckingham Palace crystal throne decoration, £25, Royal Collection Trust

Help to bring a regal touch to their living room this festive season with this iconic red throne Christmas decoration.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, £10, Amazon

Finding Freedom, written by royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, has charted details from when the couple first met in 2016 to the Sussexes stepping back from royal life in March 2020.

Gordon's Premium Pink Gin and official Glass with botanicals, £12, House of Fraser

This gin set is royal approved! Stocked with extravagant botanicals and aromatic garnishes, you'll be able to create the ultimate Christmas day beverage – who doesn't love a G&T?

The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe, by Angela Kelly, £18.89, Amazon

An absolute must-have for any royal fanatic this year. Delve into the secrets of the Queen's wardrobe and style, as personally revealed by her longstanding dresser and friend Angela Kelly.

Pink Mayfair Clutch, £206.50, Aspinal of London

When it comes to accessorising Duchess Kate reigns supreme, and her favourite bag – the Aspinal Midi Mayfair – now comes in a clutch version. The perfect party bag, It's available to shop in a range of colours.

Diptyque Tuberose Mini Scented Candle, £27, Selfridges

Meghan and Harry have this exact candle in their Santa Barbara home, perfect for anyone looking to discover a new home fragrance.

HRH Sweatshirt in Navy Blue, £31.40, Etsy

Royalists will love this HRH Sweatshirt from Etsy. It's extremely popular and makes for a seriously comfy loungewear addition.

Buckingham Palace coffee mug, £19.95, Royal Collection Trust

Every royalist needs the perfect mug to sip their morning brew from, so make their Christmas morning with this Buckingham Palace-themed china cup.

Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne, from £50, John Lewis

Smell like a royal with one of Meghan Markle's favourite scents, containing warm notes of ambrette seeds, fresh sea salt and earthy sage. Sister-in-law Kate is also a fan of Jo Malone's candles.

Cuddly Corgi tour, £19.95, Buckingham Palace

A cuddly Corgi is the perfect gift for someone who loves the royals - it even has a medallion collar.

The Duchess Necklace, from £129, Merci Maman

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing one of Merci Maman's engraved necklaces after the birth of Prince George and if you're after a gift with a personalised touch this festive season, this is sure to put a smile on any new mum's face.

Our Rainbow Queen, by Sali Hughes, £7.99, Amazon

Journalist and broadcaster Sali Hughes chronicles the Queen's vibrant wardrobe through the years in her fascinating book. A must-have for any royal lover's coffee table.

Cri Du Kalahari Eau De Parfum, £175, Ella K at Harvey Nichols

For those of you who don't know, the Duchess of Sussex is a huge fragrance fan. She has previously said: "[It’s] my favourite thing. So much so that if I leave the house and I don’t put any on, I’ll turn around and go back home." If she's looking to try something new, she might be keen to try the Ella K fragrance that's inspired by South Africa, the country Meghan and Harry have a soft spot for. Let's not forget the special significance the country holds for the married pair. The delightful scent is inspired by the monumental baobab, an ancestral symbol which carries all the history of Africa in its thousand-year-old trunk. With notes of sandalwood, cedar and a touch of patchouli and a dusting of green pepper, this fragrance is a treat for the senses.

Biscuiteers' Queen and Corgis letterbox biscuits box of five, £22.99, Selfridges

This edible gift will put a smile on any royal lover's face, when it's posted through their letterbox - perfect for friends and family who live far away.

Royals socks gift set, £30, ChattyFeet

It wouldn't be Christmas without a novelty pair of socks and this gift set, featuring Wills Heels, Kate Middle-Toe, Hurry Feet and Meghan Ankle, is sure to get everyone kneeling at their feet.

