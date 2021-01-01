Duchess Camilla releases elegant new portrait - and her royal red outfit is SO stunning The royal is launching an exciting new project

The Duchess of Cornwall looks beautiful in a new photograph that has been released to launch her latest project.

Camilla, who has championed reading throughout the UK lockdown, has created an online haven for literature lovers - her 'Reading Room' - which will encourage book fans of all ages to discover new writers and connect literary communities around the world.

The stunning new portrait was taken by Hugo Burnand, who took the wedding pictures for the Prince of Wales and Camilla in 2005 and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

IMAGE: Hugo Burnand

Taken in the Garden Room at Clarence House, the Duchess wows in a beautiful red Fiona Clare dress in the shot, as she happily poses next to a pile of books at the windowsill.

She completed her look with gorgeous glowing makeup and her signature bouncy blonde blow-dry.

WATCH: Camilla's chic fashion moments over the years

The Duchess' Reading Room will be launched on January 15 on Instagram, with Camilla recommending four books for the inaugural winter season.

She has also been supported by Charlie Mackesy, author and illustrator of The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, which was loved by many during the pandemic.

Camilla teamed up with Charlie Macksey on the project

After hearing about the project in its early stages, Charlie wrote to the royal to offer his help in a handwritten letter featuring his signature drawings.

The pair also chatted via video call, with Camilla praising the author's popular book. "Everywhere you go (I) see your book just sitting (there)," she said. "It doesn't matter what bookshop, where you go. I've got so many copies of it – with people saying 'you must read this book' – I could make a library of it!"



Camilla holds seven patronages related to literature

The Duchess has often spoken of the importance of reading, and sent a heartfelt message in April as she shared her reading list with royal fans.

"In these challenging times, when we are isolated from the ones we love, many of us are finding comfort in reading, to fire up our imaginations, to take us on journeys and to make us laugh," she said.