This £8.99 detachable collar will create Kate Middleton-style outfits in moments

The Duchess of Cambridge has become known for her signature contrast collar outfits - whether it's that Alessandra Rich moment or her favourite Beulah London dresses.

And now, the high street offers plenty of options for royal fans who want to mimic the look - but there's also a nifty hack to add that Kate touch to any of your existing outfits.

These detachable bib collars can be added underneath dresses, jumpers, knit vests - anything you like really - to give that chic, smart-but-cool look. And for just £8.99 on Amazon, we're already sold.

Kate's Alessandra Rich dress quickly became one of her most memorable looks

Collars can also add a smarter edge to any summery dress, as demonstrated by style queen Trinny Woodall on a number of occasions on her popular Instagram channel.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Trinny Woodall shows how to add a white collar to a summery dress

We've also spotted another unique version on ASOS for £10, which features a pretty faux pearl button that we're sure Duchess Kate would love!

Or for more of a retro Princess Diana vibe, you'll love Monki's range of collars, which feature everything from frills to broderie anglaise and pretty floral embroidery.

White bib collar, £8.99, Amazon

Detachable collar, £10, ASOS

Monki collar, £15, ASOS

The Princess of Wales was synonymous with the statement collar, which she rocked in every shape and style - from wide and girly to sharp and pointed - so it's particularly wonderful to see Duchess Kate embrace the trend, too.

Of course, Kate has long loved Peter Pan collars, and regularly wore outfits with white lace neck detailing during her early years as a royal, too.

Princess Diana wearing a bold collared look in 1984. IMAGE: Rex

Today, countless brands jumped firmly on the trend wagon, with the likes of Ganni sparking sellouts with their wide-collared dresses and blouses. Holly Willoughby also favours the look for her This Morning appearances. For £8.99, it's surely worth a try...

