Princess Beatrice stuns in monochrome for elegant portrait She spoke about her bond with stepson Wolfie

Princess Beatrice looked ultra-elegant in a beautiful portrait to go alongside a personal article for the Evening Standard, in which she spoke about her sweet bond with stepson Wolfie.

The beautiful picture shows the royal posing in a black long-sleeved knit - and while we can't see the rest of her outfit, we can confirm it's a striped A-line skirt, since the snap dates back to 2016.

It was released as an official portrait back then, and added to the Duke of York's official website, which now redirects to the royal family's webpage.

Beatrice's stunning portrait was taken on 12 June 2016, before she stepped out with her father and sister Princess Eugenie for the Patron's Lunch celebrations for The Queen's 90th birthday. She finished her look with ankle-strap heels, loose curls in her hair and pretty, natural makeup.

In the new article, the royal spoke for the first time about her role as stepmother to husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's four-year-old son Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect, Dara Huang.

Beatrice looks stunning in the elegant portrait

Marking World Book Day on Thursday, Beatrice, 32, wrote: "This year, I had the great honour to become a stepmother, and have had the most remarkable time going back over some of my most favourite stories at bedtime.

"Together, we had such a special time reading through all the entries for Oscar's Book Prize 2020. The winning book Tad by Benji Davies is a remarkable story of resilience told through the adventures of Tad the little tadpole who was one of the smallest but one of the bravest in the pond."

Beatrice was pictured wearing the outfit in 2016 at the Patron's Lunch

Like thousands of children across the nation during lockdown, Beatrice wrote about what homeschooling has been like for her and her husband, saying: "My stepson has been, as many children have, home schooling this term. Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour.

"If you have not yet read the Oi Frog books by Kes Grey and Jim Field, they have fast become our favourite." How lovely is that?

HRH Princess Beatrice is patron of Oscars Book Prize, which is also supported by Amazon and National Literacy Trust. The shortlist for the prize will be announced on April 12.