Kate Middleton surprises in V-neck bodysuit – see her secret fashion hack

Royal ladies often choose to wear beautiful dresses and silky shirts, but very few opt for bodysuits like Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge's latest outfit included a chic dark green blazer layered over what appeared to be a classic white shirt – but the top was, in fact, a bodysuit from Holland Cooper.

Costing £119, the bodysuit features gold buttons and a flattering V-neck, and both the white and black colourways are still available to buy online.

WATCH: Royal fashion hacks loved by Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

It was a thoughtful styling choice for Kate as it kept her shirt perfectly tucked into her trousers during her Zoom appearance with her husband Prince William. Unlike a blouse or regular top, Kate need not fear it would move or slowly untuck itself while she sat on the sofa – how clever!

During their video appearance, the royal couple spoke to Shivali Modha, who has Type 2 Diabetes and was preparing to have her COVID-19 jab.

White shirt bodysuit, £119, Holland Cooper

The Duke told her: "Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but if it's any consolation, we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. It's really, really important.

"We've spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. We've got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it's really important for them to have it."

Kate's bodysuit isn't the only royal fashion hack she relies on; the 39-year-old also has several tricks up her sleeves when it comes to shoes, tights and hairstyles.

The Duchess wore a white shirt bodysuit underneath a green blazer for her latest Zoom appearance

According to The Sun, the Duchess – who shares Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with William – uses a special pair of tights to ensure her shoes don’t slip off when she’s on royal engagements. The mother-of-three wears tights that have built-in sticky pads on the soles which grip to her shoes.

Speaking of shoes, Kate is said to buy her heels in two different sizes, between 5.5 and a 6 depending on the brand.

No doubt Kate does this for comfort reasons, especially in the warmer months when feet could swell – and it could be a hack she's picked up from Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is thought to wear her favourite heels a whole size larger than necessary in order to avoid discomfort.

Shop similar styles:

Tuxedo bodysuit, £70, Reiss

Silk wrap bodysuit, £44, Karen Millen

