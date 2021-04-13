Why royal ladies will wear hats to attend Prince Philip's funeral Prince Philip's funeral will be held this Saturday

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral is taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday 17 April, and the ceremonial procession will feature many age-old traditions as the royal family pays their respects to the late Prince Philip.

One longstanding tradition involves what the royal ladies will be wearing. There is a strict protocol when it comes to how the royal women in attendance should dress, and The Queen, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and all other royal ladies attending will be expected to wear black tights and dresses.

One accessory in particular that is extremely important is a headpiece. All the royal ladies will be expected to wear either a hat or a fascinator as they attend the Duke's funeral.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are often seen wearing hats at events such as christenings, birthdays and weddings, and this is because royal women are expected to wear hats at all royal formal events. According to Bustle, the etiquette rule dates back to the 1950s, when it was seen as improper for royal women and upper-class ladies to show their hair in public.

Although all royal women attending will be dressed in accordance with these traditions, there is one member of the family who may be dressed a little differently.

Princess Anne - Prince Philip's only daughter - may be wearing her military uniform as per tradition, as royals have worn military dress at state occasions since the 19th century.

There will be no public access and no procession outside the grounds of the castle due to coronavirus restrictions, however the funeral will be broadcast on the BBC and there will be a minute's silence held. Only 30 people will attend the Duke's funeral as guests, and this is expected to be Philip's children, grandchildren and other close family members.

