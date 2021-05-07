Macy's has a lookalike of Kate Middleton's sapphire jewelry set on sale for $16.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Both Princess Diana and the Duchess of Cambridge have been known for wearing sapphires - in fact many of Duchess Kate’s signature jewels, including her iconic sapphire engagement ring, are from her late mother-in-law’s collection.

And if you’ve ever wanted to repli-kate the royal look, you’re in luck! Macy’s has an uncanny lookalike of the sapphire earrings and matching necklace combination that both Kate and Diana have worn: and at 70% off they’re reduced from $60 to a very affordable $16.99.

THE LOOK: The Duchess of Cambridge's stunning diamond and sapphire set, sparkling earrings and a matching necklace

The Macy's version consists of stunning blue cubic zirconia surrounded by a sparkling pavé border, all set in a fine silver plate. The square shaped earrings and matching necklace are packaged in a blue velvet gift box - a nice royal touch!

THE LOOKALIKE: Cubic Zirconia Necklace and Stud Earring Set, was $60 now $16.99, Macy's

And if you love Duchess Kate's sapphire engagement ring, we have great news for you - you can also shop that jewelry look for less.

You can shop faux sapphire rings like Kate's at Macy's for as little as $30, or check out this real diamond and sapphire ring that's currently on sale for $111.65 – over 70% off the original $400 price.

Diamond and sapphire ring, was $400 now $111.65, Macy's

Kate and Diana's sapphire jewelry

Sapphires were the signature gem of the Duchess' late mother-in-law, Princess Diana

When Duchess Kate wore a beautiful set of sapphire and diamond earrings, and the matching necklace, to an engagement at Buckingham Palace last year, royal fans speculated that the gorgeous pieces had belonged to Princess Diana’s collection.

The beautiful necklace and earrings feature a single sapphire surrounded by diamonds - strikingly similar to the Macy’s design.

Duchess Kate's iconic sapphire engagement ring once belonged to Princess Diana

We’d previously seen Kate wearing the sapphire earrings, which were originally a wedding gift to Princess Diana. The set had been updated with a new design when Prince William gave them to his then-fiancée in the run-up to their 2011 royal wedding. And of course, the piece of jewelry that the Duchess is never without, her sapphire engagement ring, also once belonged to her late mother-in-law.

