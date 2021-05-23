We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sophie Wessex has opened up about her experience with menopause in an incredibly candid video call with Wellbeing of Women's Chair, Professor Dame Lesley Regan – and she looked stunning in a floral spring blouse.

RELATED: Sophie Wessex opens up about her menopause experience: 'It feels like a shackle'

The Countess donned a chic Chloe floral-print shirt for the occasion as she admitted that women's health is often portrayed in a negative light and considered taboo to talk about.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sophie Wessex calls for an open conversation about women's health

The royal struck the perfect balance between elegance and professionalism in the pastel pink number. She paired her look with delicate rose studs from Monica Vinader – a sustainable jewellery brand that crafts its pieces from 100% recycled gold and silver.

Siren Stud Earrings, £100, Monica Vindader

Although Sophie's exact floral shirt has sold out from most Chloe retailers, we've sourced the ultimate dupes so you can sport a royal-approved look for your next Zoom call.

Printed Silk Blouse, £905, Chloe

Channel the Countess of Wessex in this bold printed blouse from the same brand. Complete with a silk neck tie and bold russet cuffs, make a statement with Chloe's engraved mother of pearl buttons.

Floral Shirt, £28, ASOS

We can't believe this uncanny high street dupe, available on ASOS for just £28 – a royal bargain!

RED Valentino floral silk blouse, £555, Farfetch

Add a pop of pink to your wardrobe with the help of this floral spring blouse. Featuring a regal pussy bow collar, button cuffs and delicate lace detailing.

MORE: 5 times Lady Louise Windsor recycled her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

RELATED: Sporty Countess Sophie surprises in leggings and trainers for inspiring engagement

Speaking on the menopause in the candid call, Sophie explained: "Really we should be celebrating the fact that we don't have to have periods anymore – it should be a liberation, but it feels like a shackle". She added: "It's described as something incredibly negative."

The Countess of Wessex is a patron for Wellbeing of Women

"The menstrual cycle, periods, the menopause, having babies... you know, we all talk about having babies, but nobody talks about periods, nobody talks about the menopause, why not?" Sophie asked.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.