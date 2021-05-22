Meghan Markle's memorable christening outfit just got a major lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Back in 2018, the Duchess of Sussex donned an olive green outfit to attend the christening of her nephew, Prince Louis – and now Warehouse is selling a stunning £39.20 lookalike!

Stepping out in a tailored Ralph Lauren dress with her preferred bateau neckline, Meghan was a picture of elegance for the private ceremony, which commenced at Chapel Royal, St James's Palace. Teaming her belted midi with a matching fascinator by her go-to milliner, Stephen Jones, as well as Manolo Blahnik suede pumps, royal fans fell in love with her ensemble.

Meghan looked so chic in her Ralph Lauren midi dress

Getting a major update for 2021, Warehouse has since launched a similar design – and it's just like Meghan's. Available in a pale olive shade, this puff sleeved dress is cut with a femine, round neckline as well as a waist-cinching belt. Uber flattering thanks to its tailored silhouette, coordinate with statement sunnies, tan wedges and a matching clutch bag – so chic.

Belted Midi Dress, £39.20, Warehouse

While attending the Christening, fans were quick to point out that Meghan had strayed from the preferred blue colour scheme worn by the baby's grandmother Carole Middleton, aunt Pippa Middleton and big sister Princess Charlotte, but it seems that there was a significant reason why.

Green is thought to be one of the most calming colours, while her exact shade – olive green – represents the traditional colour of peace. Green is also known to connote love and nurture, as well as a love of family and nature.

As somebody who had recently joined the royal family, it could have been that Meghan was wishing to represent these qualities to bring positivity to Prince Louis' special day – which also happened to be her first royal baptism.

Other members of the party, such as the Duchess of Cambridge and Camilla Parker Bowles chose to wear neutral tones in white and cream on the big day. Kate in particular had fans swooning in her Alexander McQueen puff shoulder dress, teamed with a beautiful bandeau headband and pearl floral earrings by British jewellery designer Cassandra Goad.

