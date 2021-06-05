Remember Meghan Markle's gold bar earrings? Amazon has a near-identical pair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fans have long admired the Duchess of Sussex's exquisite jewellery collection, including the 'Plaisirs de Birks' gold bar earrings which she often wears on royal engagements. Clearly one of her go-to accessories, Meghan first wore them in 2016 to a Suits premiere, and since meeting Prince Harry has appeared in the statement pair on a number of occasions.

Eagle-eyed fans might remember them from her 2018 appearance at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in April, and later at the Hubb Community Kitchen in November. In love with her earrings? Amazon is selling a near-identical pair for £19.90, and they're so chic!

Meghan wore her gold bar earrings to the Commonwealth Youth Forum in 2018

Elegant and understated, these gold-plated silver earrings are perfect for all occasions. Nickel alloy free, they're allergy-friendly and preserved in a lacquer that helps to protect them from scratches. Arriving in a sleek black gift box with tissue paper, they'd also make a thoughtful gift for loved ones.

Gold Bar Earrings, £19.90/$15.99, Amazon

But don't just our word for it, they've also received glowing five-star reviews on Amazon:

"Was very pleased with the quick delivery, the earrings are really well made & look really lovely," wrote one.

"Perfect size, love the look of these. Good price, good service," added another happy customer.

Meghan Markle's jewellery collection

Amazon has an incredible jewellery selection, and we've also found a £29.99 version of the earrings gifted to Meghan by the Queen.

Combining a Swarovski pearl with a sparkling zirconia stone setting and sterling silver, they're also available in several different colours.

Meghan was spotted wearing the pearl drop earrings in 2018, during her first-ever solo engagement with the monarch. Royal watchers were quick to identify them as another set from luxury jeweller Birks; meanwhile, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the jewels had been gifted to the Duchess by the Queen.

It was a truly iconic moment when Meghan appeared alongside her grandmother-in-law wearing a cream caped Givenchy dress accessorised with the $1,095 Akoya Pearl and Diamond Earrings in White Gold from Birks.

