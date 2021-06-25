In love with Meghan Markle's Cartier bridal earrings? Amazon has a £15 version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who could ever forget the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fairytale wedding back in 2018? Donning the dreamiest jewels for her big day, Meghan famously combined Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara with a $155,000 bracelet and the most stunning Cartier Galanterie earrings – divine! Obsessed with her designer studs? Amazon is selling a near-identical version, and they're fit for a duchess.

Reduced to £15.19 in the sale, cubic zirconia stones sit at the centre of these sterling silver earrings. Available to shop in a wide variety of colours, they've also received a number of glowing five-star reviews from customers.

Sterling Silver Stud Earrings, £15.19/$12.95, Amazon

"These are just so beautiful, really nicely made with a good, big cubic zirconia. They look lovely at any time, day or evening," wrote one.

"Beautiful earrings. Nice size, look far more expensive than they were! I've had lots of compliments when wearing them," added another.

Meghan looked so stunning on her wedding day

On her wedding day, Meghan decided to accessorise her Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown with several antique jewels passed down from the royal family.

Eagle-eyed fans were particularly quick to notice her heirloom tiara from 1932, which boasts a ten-diamond diamond brooch that was gifted to Queen Mary by the County of Lincoln to celebrate her marriage to the Duke of York in 1893.

Later, as Prince Harry and Meghan headed off from Windsor Castle to Frogmore House for their wedding reception, the Duchess was also spotted wearing an aquamarine ring that once belonged to the groom's late mother, Princess Diana. Created by Asprey in 1997, the year she died in a tragic car accident, the enormous emerald cut aquamarine is set in 24-carat yellow gold.

Amazon's jewellery collection is seriously beautiful, and you can even get your hands on a pair of pearl droplet earrings like the ones Her Majesty gifted to Meghan in 2018. Priced at just £29.99, they combine Swarovski pearls with zirconia stones.

