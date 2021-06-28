5 of Princess Diana's most show-stopping fashion moments Prince Charles' former wife had the best wardrobe around…

It's safe to say that Princess Diana is the most famous fashion icon of all time. She was so ahead with her wardrobe, donning cycling shorts, oversized sweaters, pie crust necklines, nude heels and rocked a variety of designer labels that are still on point today.

With her 60th birthday falling on July 1, we have put together her most iconic outfits from some of her favourite designers. Which one is your favourite?

WATCH: Princess Diana's Enduring Fashion Legacy

The little black dress

Diana dazzled in this Christina Stambolian dress

In at number one, we have the infamous little black dress by Christina Stambolian. The press nicknamed the frock the 'revenge dress' as Diana wore to a soiree on the day her husband admitted to infidelity in a televised interview. Accessorising the daring hem with heels, opaque tights and her trademark choker, this dress will be remembered forever.

Wedding Dress

The wedding dress no-one could forget

Undoubtedly the most famous wedding dress of all time is Princess Diana's bridal gown. The fairytale style is instantly recognisable due to the huge skirt and statement puff sleeves. Designed by David Emanuel, it is truly iconic; especially as it featured a record-breaking 25-foot train and 10,000 mother of pearl sequins and pearl embellishments. Wow.

The pastel mini dress

Princess Diana stole the show in this pastel mini frock

The Princess of Wales was known for her impeccable taste and was the queen of eveningwear. As an independent, single woman following her divorce, Diana loved sporting a sleek silhouette and made jaws drop in this pale blue, fitted shift for a gala performance of Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall, just two months before her death.

The blue one-shoulder gown

A silk gown made by Versace

Diana was a great friend of Gianni Versace and he made some truly wonderful frocks for the royal. The Princess always looked great in one-shouldered gowns and this electric blue creation by the designer ensured she stood out from the crowd.

The nautical co-ord

Princess Diana was the ultimate stylish sailor

It's hard to pull off an all-white outfit with military details, but Diana smashed it with this memorable number, even adding a sailor hat! This ensemble was created by Catherine Walker and her white headgear was designed by Graham Smith at Kangol. She rocked the getup during a visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1987 as she wanted to pay homage to her military hosts.