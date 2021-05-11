Meghan Markle's favourite Veja trainers just had a summer makeover

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that the Duchess of Sussex has a huge effect on fashion. Whatever she wears becomes an instant sell out, and the LA-born star has been known to catapult lesser known brands to intense popularity once she's worn them.

Cast your mind back to 2018. The royal wore a pair of Veja trainers to the Invictus Games in Australia and shoppers went crazy trying to get their hands on a pair. So much so, according to Lyst’s Year in Fashion Report - Instagram searches increased by a whopping 113 percent that year for them. Now that is pretty amazing right? Talk about the 'Meghan Effect'!

Mother-of-one Meghan wore the label's signature 'Esplar' style which cost around £90 a pair.

Although primary colours undoubtedly look super chic, the brand has since added a plethora of funky shades ready for the summer, including pastel pink and splashes of orange. How cute? Keep scrolling to pick up a pair.

Meghan wore Veja trainers in 2018

The great thing about these trainers is they can be styled in so many ways. Team with jeans and legging for a dressed-down, sporty vibe, or pair with a dress for that girly glam on the go.

Veja Esplar rubber-trimmed leather, £90, Net-A-Porter

It's not just Meghan either; influencers and plenty of other stylish stars such as Katie Holmes have been spotted rocking the eco shoes, too.

Veja V-12 White Babe, £115, Shoeaholics

Veja Womens Esplar Chromefree - White/Absinthe, £80, Stuarts

The brand first launched in 2005 and the trainers are made from organic cotton, wild rubber from the Amazon, vegetable-tanned leather and recycled plastic bottles.

Veja Esplar Se Babe Orange, £80, Shoaholics

Veja works closely with local farmers and factories to ensure its sneakers are responsibly made from start to finish. They're designed with a true focus on sustainability, which is pretty incredible, don't you think?

