Princess Adrienne's adorable christening dress has a sweet link to Princess Charlotte

The European royals share a number of favourite brands, and it turns out that both Princess Madeleine of Sweden and the Duchess of Cambridge have been shopping at Lily Rose for their children.

Making an adorable appearance at Prince Julian's christening on Saturday, Princesses Adrienne and Leonore were both pictured wearing adorable dresses from the collection, and royal fans couldn't help but compare them to Princess Charlotte's rose-printed style.

Princesses Adrienne and Leonore twinned in matching blue dresses

Back in May 2019, an official photo of Charlotte was released to celebrate her fourth birthday, showing the young royal posing outdoors. Looking lovely in a pretty puffed sleeved dress complete with a contrasting Peter Pan collar, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter accessorised with a pair of navy trainers, while her dark blonde hair was styled with a ribbon.

Princess Adrienne and Leonore's dresses looked so similar to Princess Charlotte's

Though Princesses Adrienne and Leonore both chose the 'Danjo Smocked Dress' for their cousin's christening, instead of Charlotte's 'Betsy' design, the two dresses are nearly identical, so it's hardly surprising that the similarities have sparked a reaction.

Joined by their parents, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill at Saturday's christening, the princesses were also accompanied by their brother, Prince Nicolas.

Colour coordinated to perfection, the whole family chose to wear blue for the occasion, with Princess Madeleine donning a blue and white ruffled frock from Zimmerman. Polishing off her ensemble with a cream Va Va Voom Mini Shoulder Bag by Valentino, as well as grey patent heels from L.K.Bennett, she swept half of her hair to one side with a white floral clip, while the rest hung in soft, loose curls.

Meanwhile, their father Christopher sported a dark navy jacket and a lighter blue tie. Looking every inch his mini-me, Prince Nicolas wore a similar outfit which consisted of a navy suit, white shirt and a blue patterned tie – so cute!

