Kate Middleton's ultra-flattering & Other Stories jeans are finally back in stock - so hurry

The Duchess wore the straight-leg jeans to get her COVID-19 vaccine

Fiona Ward

Fans went wild when the Duchess of Cambridge shared a candid photograph in her favourite pair of off-duty jeans back in June, so we're happy to report that the & Other Stories denim is back in stock!

Kate sported her high-waisted, straight-leg jeans to get her first COVID-19 vaccination back in June 2021 - teaming them with a fitted ribbed top from H&M.

It was the first time we'd seen the royal in this particular fit of jean, since she has usually chosen to wear skinny-fit denim in the past. Unsurprisingly, the brand's 'Favourite Cut Cropped' jeans, costing £65, quickly flew off the shelves. Now, the acid blue wash is now available to shop again, though sizes are already selling.

kate-middleton-covid-19-vaccine

Kate's acid wash jeans are back!

The brand describes them: "The Favourite Cut Cropped is everything you're looking for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic cotton, this style offers a high waist, a slim, cropped leg and comfort stretch." We're officially sold.

Kate captioned her post at the time: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

straight-leg-jeans

Blue 'Favourite' jeans, £65 / $89, & Other Stories

SHOP NOW

Keeping her accessories minimal, she finished her off-duty look with a pair of bobble hoop earrings from bespoke jewellery brand Liv Thurlwell, identified by royal fan account @royalfashionpolice.

kate-middleton-veja-trainers

Kate wore the jeans again in July 2021

In July 2021, the Duchess rewore the flattering jeans for a visit to the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum - this time teaming them a salmon pink Chloé blazer, a simple white tee and her Veja trainers. No doubt we'll see them again at engagements to come...

