Kate Middleton's ultra-flattering & Other Stories jeans are finally back in stock - so hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Fans went wild when the Duchess of Cambridge shared a candid photograph in her favourite pair of off-duty jeans back in June, so we're happy to report that the & Other Stories denim is back in stock!

Kate sported her high-waisted, straight-leg jeans to get her first COVID-19 vaccination back in June 2021 - teaming them with a fitted ribbed top from H&M.

MORE: Royals rocking jeans: see Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more in dressed-down mode

It was the first time we'd seen the royal in this particular fit of jean, since she has usually chosen to wear skinny-fit denim in the past. Unsurprisingly, the brand's 'Favourite Cut Cropped' jeans, costing £65, quickly flew off the shelves. Now, the acid blue wash is now available to shop again, though sizes are already selling.

Kate's acid wash jeans are back!

The brand describes them: "The Favourite Cut Cropped is everything you're looking for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic cotton, this style offers a high waist, a slim, cropped leg and comfort stretch." We're officially sold.

MORE: Kate Middleton's parents' £4.7million home is just like a royal residence

Kate captioned her post at the time: "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London’s Science Museum. I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout - thank you for everything you are doing."

Blue 'Favourite' jeans, £65 / $89, & Other Stories

Keeping her accessories minimal, she finished her off-duty look with a pair of bobble hoop earrings from bespoke jewellery brand Liv Thurlwell, identified by royal fan account @royalfashionpolice.

MORE: M&S' new Ghost collection is here - and Kate Middleton would love it

Kate wore the jeans again in July 2021

In July 2021, the Duchess rewore the flattering jeans for a visit to the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum - this time teaming them a salmon pink Chloé blazer, a simple white tee and her Veja trainers. No doubt we'll see them again at engagements to come...