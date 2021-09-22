Prince Louis of Luxembourg's super chic fianceé just wore the IT-bag of the season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're willing to bet you won't find many It girls who don't have a Jacquemus Le Chiquito bag hanging in their closet. It debuted in the spring/summer 2018 collection and is arguably the French brand's most recognised accessory. Previously seen on the likes of Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, it's now been spotted on Prince Louis of Luxembourg's fianceé, Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue.

The future royal was pictured wearing a red Max Mara midi dress while carrying the bag in its black colourway to a gala concert at Château de Colmar-Berg, and it's reignited our love for the micro accessory all over again.

Scarlett-Lauren Sirgue and her fiancé attended a gala concert at Château de Colmar-Berg

Crafted in Italy, Le Chiquito is made from smooth leather and features a long, adjustable shoulder strap that can be attached and worn across the body. Scarlett-Lauren's exact style is the medium tote, which is currently available from Selfridges for £495. Despite its size (it's 13cm x 18cm x 8cm), it's big enough to fit your phone and purse inside, and what more do you really need?

Jacquemus Le Ciquito medium tote, £495, Selfridges

Le Chiquito is also available as a tiny 2-inch Mini and in a sleek Long style. There's a whole range of colours, from white to hot pink to bright orange, and even a very cute rattan version. It's safe to say, we're still obsessed.

Jacquemus Le Ciquito mini tote, £385, Farfetch

Scarlett-Lauren's style credentials will be increasingly in the spotlight as we get closer to the royal wedding and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

