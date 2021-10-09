Princess Anne nails autumnal fashion in bold tartan dress The Princess Royal rocked one of autumn's biggest trends

Looking regal in red, Princess Anne paid a visit to St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester on Friday, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

READ: Princess Anne stuns in knee high boots with an extra special detail

Dressed for autumn, the Princess Royal wore an on-trend blue and green tartan dress for her latest appearance, wrapping up warm in a red button-up coat complete with navy gloves.

The Princess spoke to teachers and pupils at the school, and heard how the children are encouraged to engage with nature and the world around them 🍃🐝 pic.twitter.com/lKqhSdFwoW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2021

Princess Anne visited a school in Worcester on Friday

Accessorising with a gold brooch, demure dangly earrings and a pair of black loafers, Anne modelled her signature updo and opted for natural and dewy makeup – lovely.

Sharing a number of sweet photos from the visit, the Royal Family's official Twitter account recapped the day's events.

READ: Princess Anne's private estate is the size of over 11,000 tennis courts - photos

MORE: Princess Anne's daily diet: The royal's secret to looking radiant at 71

🌳 The Princess Royal visited St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester today, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.@QGCanopy pic.twitter.com/hqrwzhiFfZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 8, 2021

The royal met with teachers and pupils at the school

"The Princess spoke to teachers and pupils at the school, and heard how the children are encouraged to engage with nature and the world around them," read the caption.

Princess Anne has been busying attending a number of engagements this week, as she recently completed her whistle-stop, two-day royal visit to Paris.

Princess Anne recently completed her whistle-stop, two-day royal visit to Paris

On Monday afternoon, fresh from a morning at the Longchamp Racecourse, the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.

We loved the 71-year-old's getup. Wearing a gorgeous chocolate brown suit, which consisted of a sleek blazer and a pencil skirt, she polished off the look with a fabulous pair of suede, knee-high boots that featured fringe detailing at the calves. Adding a necktie, black leather gloves and a lovely tan handbag, the Princess was a picture of poise.

Her hair as always was teased up in her signature updo for the trip, and Jessica Patching, founder of Marla Hair gave us an insight into the history of her iconic mane.

"Princess Anne has always worn her hair in a classic 1920's style throughout her whole royal working life,” she said. “From French pleats to twisted updos, each style she has worn has had lots of volume from the roots and [is] usually brushed back off her face. With each style, she has worn it so very elegantly and gracefully."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.