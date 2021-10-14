Countess Sophie just stunned us all in her chic Victoria Beckham trouser suit The royal visited the Royal College of Military Music in Hampshire

The Countess of Wessex has had a busy schedule of engagements recently - and she looked ultra chic as she stepped out at the Royal College of Military Music in Hampshire on Wednesday.

Sophie wowed royal fans in her green Victoria Beckham trouser suit, which she previously wore back in 2020. We love the flattering cut of that jacket, and those gorgeous tailored trousers!

As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, The Countess of Wessex today visited the Royal College of Military Music in Hampshire to open the new Higher Training Wing 💂‍♀️🎺



HRH raised a flag to mark the opening of the new building, and met student Bandmasters 🥁 pic.twitter.com/GT3qzJmIkW — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 13, 2021

The royal added a pretty pie crust blouse underneath her blazer - a style the Duchess of Cambridge also loves. Sadly, Sophie's trouser suit is no longer in stock at Victoria Beckham, though the £1,390 'Patch Pocket' jacket is now available in a tweed fabric.

Some smiling photos of the event were posted to the Royal Family's official Twitter account, captioned: "As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, The Countess of Wessex today visited the Royal College of Military Music in Hampshire to open the new Higher Training Wing. HRH raised a flag to mark the opening of the new building, and met student Bandmasters."

Fans were quick to react to the new snaps, with many commenting on Sophie's elegant outfit. "Congrats on the new building! P.s yes to the outfit Soph!" one wrote on Twitter, while another added on Instagram: "Beautiful... this colour suits Sophie so much."

The Countess also stepped out for another important engagement on this week, marking World Sight Day by visiting Perseid School in London to support an initiative encouraging children to have their eyes tested.

Sophie marked World Site Day at a London school. IMAGE: IAPB

Sophie wore green again, this time in a pair of bold trousers and a black jacket teamed with black leather boots.

A Royal Family tweet on Thursday morning read: "The pupils at @PerseidSchool have special educational needs, and are therefore at greater risk of developing sight problems than other children. Her Royal Highness, who is Patron of @VISION2020UK, observed as @SeeAbility carried out the sight tests on the children."

