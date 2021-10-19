Kate Middleton loves Missoma - and these earrings will definitely be on her wish list

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton has built up something of a Missoma earrings collection. Sure, the Duchess of Cambridge owns some priceless heirlooms and diamond-laden jewellery, but it’s her love of one of our go-to jewellery brands, Missoma, that piques our interest.

Kate has been spotted in Missoma jewellery on royal tours, official Zoom calls and royal engagements, including in this pair of £85 earrings which carry a secret meaning.

Mini Pyramid Charm Hoops, £85, Missoma

The delicate drop earrings feature the Rhodochrosite stone, a "heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes."

And it’s not rocket science to see why she’s such a Missoma fangirl. The demi-fine jewellery is always on-trend, releasing contemporary but completely wearable pieces time and time again.

Crafted mostly from 18ct vermeil gold, the pieces never tarnish either, so no green fingers or ears. Kate took her beloved Missoma earrings on the 2019 royal tour to Pakistan – gorgeous!

SHOP: Zenyu Chandelier Earrings, £125, Missoma

From huggie hoops to engravable disc necklaces, plus collaborations with influencers and fashion designers, if you haven’t already bookmarked Missoma, you need to.

Taking our cue from Kate’s perfectly picked jewellery, we're hedging our bets that these Missoma earrings will be spotted on the Duchess in due course – and if not on Kate, they will definitely be spotted on us…

Mini Molten Hoop Earrings, £49, Missoma

Hoops are our staple, and Kate’s not adverse to a hoop either – she owns these Molten Hoop Earrings in the small size, but it’s the mini hoops that caught our attention.

Pearl Single Drop Earring, £79, Missoma

This year’s pearl jewellery trend saw the classic stone shake off it’s stuffy persona and become the coolest gemstone of 2021. Missoma’s drop earring features a white pearl and black onyx – wear alone or buy as a pair.

Mini Shield Hoops, £69, Missoma

Jewellery with meaning is a sweet, subtle way to carry a hidden message; Missoma’s mini shield hoops carry a small Malachite crystal, known as the stone of transformation and protection.

Harris Reed Moonlight Hoop Earrings, £175, Missoma

As part of Missoma’s exclusive collaboration with fashion designer Harris Reed, this stunning pair of earrings were made for festive parties. Handcrafted with recycled metal elements, they feature Pearl Cabochon and White Cubic Zirconia Pave.

Mini Double Beaded Hoop Earrings, £79, Missoma

A huggie hoop with a difference, these 18ct gold plated vermeil earrings will elevate your everyday earring stack with double beading all over.

Ridge Heart Drop Hoop Earrings, £149, Missoma

Giving us 80s Princess Diana vibes, the ridge heart drop earrings are pure fun.

Lucy Williams Chunky Entwine Hoops, £110, Missoma

One place we love to look for inspiration is the bestsellers list – Missoma’s reads like a what’s hot to buy over and over; these Lucy Williams hoops are forever trending, and the perfect accompaniment to a chunky roll neck and hair tuck situation. We bet you’ve seen this pair on your feed…

