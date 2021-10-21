Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria just wore a cashmere co-ord we weren't expecting

Crown Princess Victoria is keeping busy during a visit to Italy with her husband Prince Daniel, and she's been wowing us with her royal tour wardrobe, too!

And on Wednesday, the smiling Crown Princess looked elegant as ever, but hopefully warm and cosy, too - since she chose to wear a chic cashmere co-ord to her latest engagement. Wearing a swishy knitted midi skirt, top and scarf by Soft Goat, she proved that cosy clothes aren't just for lounging in.

Crown Princess Victoria looked ultra-chic in her cashmere set

Victoria's beautiful outfit sums up to £675 in total, made from luxurious cashmere wool. She added her Bottega Veneta Cassette bag, Gianvito Rossi heels and a statement H&M necklace to her look, too.

The royal couple were visiting the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Turin and also enjoyed a tour of the facility.

Wearing a glittering gown to the ambassador's dinner

Victoria has wowed in a number of elegant outfits during her visit to Italy, also looking beautiful in a neutral trouser suit on Tuesday. But most show-stopping was the glittering gown the Princess wore to attend a gala dinner at the Swedish Ambassador's residence in Rome on Monday evening.

The royal chose a glittering lilac 'Cherie' gown from ByMalina for the formal event, slicking her hair back into a pretty chignon and adding delicate drop earrings.



The royal couple arrived in Italy on Monday

The stylish Crown Princess Victoria is Sweden's future Queen - though it wasn't always the case. There was a short period of time when she was not heir apparent, despite being the eldest child born to King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

Victoria was born in July 1977, followed by Prince Carl Philip in May 1979, and Princess Madeleine three years later, in June 1982. But it was her younger brother that become heir to the Swedish throne upon the moment of his birth, a position he held for seven months. However everything changed in January 1980 when a change in constitution came into effect, which made the natural birth order the basis for succession. It was from this point forward that Victoria became the nation's future queen.