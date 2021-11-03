We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has an impressive collection of handbags and we are all for them! From Strathberry to Aspinal, the royal has a mix of both high end and high street arm candy.

On Monday, Kate was photographed arriving in Glasgow station, stepping off the train. Wearing her casual outfit which consisted of a black roll neck jumper, skinny jeans and a Ganni gilet, we almost missed her fabulous tote bag.

WATCH: Kate Middleton and Prince William join Scouts in Glasgow

In a photograph that was shared on the Network Rail Twitter page, Kate can be seen carrying Smythson's 'Panama Ciappa East West Tote', which you can pick up for £645. Kate has the older black version, but it has since been updated and now comes in four different colours. So chic!

During the day visit, William and Kate met with Scouts from across the area and learned more about the Scouts’ #PromiseToThePlanet campaign.

A pleasure to welcome the Earl and Countess of Strathearn to Glasgow Central this afternoon.



Drew Burns, @NetworkRailGLC’s station manager met the Royal couple as they arrived in the city by train for @COP26.#TogetherForOurPlanet @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/GngVW5tKNo — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) November 1, 2021

The royal pair also took part in activities that demonstrated how Scouting is helping to equip young people with the skills to tackle climate change.

Kate's bag:

Panama Ciappa East West Tote, £645, Smythson

They also discovered how millions of Scouts across the globe have been contributing to the campaign, raising awareness of the consequences of climate change and encouraging individual as well as collective action to address it.

Get the look:

Shopper, £14.99, H&M

Later that evening, mother-of-three Kate attended a reception to mark the opening of COP26, also in Glasgow. Her super glam outfit consisted of a tailored blue coat dress by Eponine teamed with dark blue heels. The royal wore her hair in a chic updo and her makeup had a super flawless finish. Perfection!

