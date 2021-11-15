Kate Middleton must-have Superga trainers are up to 60% off right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton loves her Superga 'Cotu' trainers for casual events - they're her go-to shoe choice for laidback engagements. If you've been hankering after a pair of Duchess Kate's favourite plimsolls you're in luck. Superga has launched an incredible Black Friday sale with the classic canvas style available for up to 60% off!

SHOP: We want Kate Middleton's new military style coat

The Duchess' '2750 Cotu Classic' trainers have quite the royal history, too, since ther late mother-in-law, style icon Princess Diana was also a fan of the style - so it's even more special that Kate continues to wear the iconic flats today. Kate's favourite Superga sneakers, which usually cost around £55-60, have been reduced by up to 60%, and you'll find prices starting at £24 ($30).

The Duchess of Cambridge loves her Superga Cotu Classic trainers

Kate owns a white pair of the classic sneakers, but was also pictured wearing a green pair in a behind-the-scenes snap as she worked on her garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2020.

Cotu Classic trainers, was £55 now £27.50 ($34.38), Superga

Duchess Kate's exact footwear, in 'Sherwood Gum' shade, isn't included in the sale, but if you absolutely HAVE to have them, they have a pricetag of £55 ($59).

RELATED: Loved Duchess Kate's heart shaped earrings? Shop these amazing lookalikes for less

Duchess Kate's trainers in 'Sherwood Gum', £55 ($74), Superga

You can, though, get a lookalike pair in suede for 50% off.

Suede 2750 Cotu shoes in green laurel suede, were £65 now £32.50 ($40.62), Superga

Princess Diana also owned a pair of navy blue Superga trainers with a white sole - and you can still buy the exact style today. Or, get the same style with a brown sole at a big discount!

2750 Cotu Classic in Navy, £55 ($74), Superga

The People's Princess wore her navy blue Supergas with an Armani blazer and jeans during her memorable visit to Angola for a Red Cross mission in 1997.

2750 Cotu Classic in Navy gum, was £55 now £27.50 ($38.50), Superga

Whether you're looking for a minimalist style like Duchess Kate and Princess Diana, or a more edgy look – Superga has a royal-inspired style for you.

2750 Cotu Classic in pink tie dye, was £60 now £30 ($37.50), Superga

2750 Cotu Classic in yellow golden, was £55 now £25 ($31.25), Superga

2750 Cotu Classic with transparent sole, was £60 now £24 ($30), Superga

Kate Middleton and her Superga shoes

In 2019, Duchess Catherine made two memorable appearances in her white plimsolls, attending the opening of her 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before also rocking them at the King's Cup Regatta in August.

As for how she likes to style them, it's usually jeans and culottes that she teams with the classic pumps, but she dressed down a tailored pair of Marks & Spencers trousers with the trainers. Chic and versatile, are we right?

STEAL KATE'S STYLE: Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich dress gets a serious autumn revamp

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page. This article has been updated with amended price details.