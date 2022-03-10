The best affordable pearl jewellery you can shop right now if you're inspired by Kate Middleton

Pearl jewellery is everywhere right now but up until a few years ago, pearls had been resigned to nothing more than a string of pearls or the fancy dress essential to wear to a Gatsby themed party.

Thanks to some clever reimagining of the traditional jewellery gemstone, we’re seeing pearls in all their glory – from dainty pearls on huggies and delicate rings to large, irregular shaped stones on chunky gold chains, big, bold pearls on statement earrings and beaded styles too.

SHOP: Stylish signet rings to add to your jewellery stack

SHOP KATE'S EARRINGS: 18ct Baroque Pearl Earring Drops, £395, Annoushka

It also helps that Kate Middleton is often seen in her go-to pair of Annoushka pearl earrings, whether to a glitzy red carpet event or an informal royal engagement, and relies on classic pearl pieces and modern-skewed pearl jewellery to elevate her look, whatever the occasion. We loved Kate's pearl necklace from Monica Vinader, pictured, too.

These days, pearls are considered as cool as they are classic – and pearl jewellery is just the keepsake to gift your mum for Mother’s Day 2022, whatever her style or your budget. And if you believe in the meaning behind gemstones, the symbolism of a pearl is spot on for Mother’s Day too – pearls are believed to be a symbol of wisdom, and offer protection, as well as bringing balance to the wearer and are said to attract good luck and wealth. You can quote that on your Mother’s Day gift tag…

MORE: The most dazzling Mother's Day jewellery ideas

From high street pearl jewellery to designer pieces, there’s plenty of pearl jewellery to choose from for your mama – shop our favourites:

Best pearl earrings

Chunky Pearl Hoops, £125, Missoma

Mini Trio Pearl Studs, £35, Kate Spade

Pearl Huggies, £100, Mejuri

Pearl Drop Hoops, £18.50, Marks & Spencer

Alighieri Gold Beacon Pearl Earrings, £225, NET-A-PORTER

Shrimps Pearl Flower Earrings, £168, Farfetch

Eclipsis Mother of Pearl Labret, £165, Lark and Berry

Pearl Drops, £235, Kitty Joyas

RELATED: 21 cool but affordable jewellery brands you need on your radar

MORE: 90s Butterfly jewellery has made a comeback

Best pearl necklaces

Nura Pearl Necklace, £120, Monica Vinader

Pearl Encrusted Heart Necklace, £30, Orelia

Daphine Gia Baroque Pearl Necklace, £75, Selfridges

Pearl Necklace with T-Bar Design, £6, ASOS

Astrid Miyu x Susan Caplan Long Necklace, £75, Astrid Miyu

Pearl Alphabet Pendant, £95, Otiumberg

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace, £200, Pandora

Best pearl rings

Pearl Ring with Stars, £69, THOMAS SABO

Redline 18ct Yellow Gold Multi Pearl Ring, £250, The Alkemistry

READ: The royal inspired push presents all mums-to-be will want on their list

Lido Double Freshwater Pearl Ring, £70, John Lewis

Adjustable Pearl Ring, from £18.95, Etsy

Cult Gaia Pearl Ring, £100, NET-A-PORTER

Olivia Burton Pearl Bee Ring, £45, H Samuel

Best pearl bracelets

Pearl and Gold Vermeil Bracelet, £95, Astley Clarke

Chunky Pearl Bangle, £145, Lily & Roo

Mayol Beaded Baroque Pearl Bracelet, £30, Liberty

Gold Pearl Bracelet, £35, Ania Haie

Mini Keshi Pearl Bracelet, £125, Olivia & Pearl

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.