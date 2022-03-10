The best affordable pearl jewellery you can shop right now if you're inspired by Kate Middleton

Carla Challis
Pearl jewellery is everywhere right now and Kate Middleton is a big fan. Shop the best pearl jewellery to gift your mum on Mother’s Day, from pearl necklaces and rings to classic pearl studs from Monica Vinader, H Samuel, Tiffany’s & more
Pearl jewellery is everywhere right now but up until a few years ago, pearls had been resigned to nothing more than a string of pearls or the fancy dress essential to wear to a Gatsby themed party.
Thanks to some clever reimagining of the traditional jewellery gemstone, we’re seeing pearls in all their glory – from dainty pearls on huggies and delicate rings to large, irregular shaped stones on chunky gold chains, big, bold pearls on statement earrings and beaded styles too.
SHOP KATE'S EARRINGS: 18ct Baroque Pearl Earring Drops, £395, Annoushka
It also helps that Kate Middleton is often seen in her go-to pair of Annoushka pearl earrings, whether to a glitzy red carpet event or an informal royal engagement, and relies on classic pearl pieces and modern-skewed pearl jewellery to elevate her look, whatever the occasion. We loved Kate's pearl necklace from Monica Vinader, pictured, too.
These days, pearls are considered as cool as they are classic – and pearl jewellery is just the keepsake to gift your mum for Mother’s Day 2022, whatever her style or your budget. And if you believe in the meaning behind gemstones, the symbolism of a pearl is spot on for Mother’s Day too – pearls are believed to be a symbol of wisdom, and offer protection, as well as bringing balance to the wearer and are said to attract good luck and wealth. You can quote that on your Mother’s Day gift tag…
From high street pearl jewellery to designer pieces, there’s plenty of pearl jewellery to choose from for your mama – shop our favourites:
Best pearl earrings
Chunky Pearl Hoops, £125, Missoma
Mini Trio Pearl Studs, £35, Kate Spade
Pearl Huggies, £100, Mejuri
Pearl Drop Hoops, £18.50, Marks & Spencer
Alighieri Gold Beacon Pearl Earrings, £225, NET-A-PORTER
Shrimps Pearl Flower Earrings, £168, Farfetch
Eclipsis Mother of Pearl Labret, £165, Lark and Berry
Pearl Drops, £235, Kitty Joyas
Best pearl necklaces
Nura Pearl Necklace, £120, Monica Vinader
Pearl Encrusted Heart Necklace, £30, Orelia
Daphine Gia Baroque Pearl Necklace, £75, Selfridges
Pearl Necklace with T-Bar Design, £6, ASOS
Astrid Miyu x Susan Caplan Long Necklace, £75, Astrid Miyu
Pearl Alphabet Pendant, £95, Otiumberg
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace, £200, Pandora
Best pearl rings
Pearl Ring with Stars, £69, THOMAS SABO
Redline 18ct Yellow Gold Multi Pearl Ring, £250, The Alkemistry
Lido Double Freshwater Pearl Ring, £70, John Lewis
Adjustable Pearl Ring, from £18.95, Etsy
Cult Gaia Pearl Ring, £100, NET-A-PORTER
Olivia Burton Pearl Bee Ring, £45, H Samuel
Best pearl bracelets
Pearl and Gold Vermeil Bracelet, £95, Astley Clarke
Chunky Pearl Bangle, £145, Lily & Roo
Mayol Beaded Baroque Pearl Bracelet, £30, Liberty
Gold Pearl Bracelet, £35, Ania Haie
Mini Keshi Pearl Bracelet, £125, Olivia & Pearl
