Kate Middleton's £10 ASOS earrings are finally back in stock – but hurry

Admired as a style icon across the globe, the Duchess of Cambridge holds an unquestionable influence on the world of fashion – and her jewellery collection is no exception.

Dubbed the 'Kate effect' – when it comes to shopping for the Duchess' favourite finds, it's a given that you better act quick, a sellout is pretty much inevitable, which is exactly what happened to Kate's 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings from ASOS.

14k gold plated twist hoop earrings, £10, ASOS

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise the set from two of her recent appearances. Namely, while giving a keynote speech at the launch of the 'Taking Action on Addiction' campaign in October 2021, where she stepped out in an all-red ensemble that made headlines.

Duchess Kate teamed her ASOS earrings with an all-red ensemble in October 2021

The second came just months before when Kate attended the reopening of the Victoria & Albert Museum in May. One of the first people to cross the threshold in light of the pandemic, the mum-of-three modelled her hooped earrings alongside an Alessandra Rich houndstooth dress to mark the occasion.

A firm favourite of the Duchess', Kate's £10 pair are without a doubt one of the most affordable pieces in her jewellery collection, and now that they're finally back in stock, you can add them to yours too. Unsurprisingly, ASOS has already listed the earrings as trending online, which can only mean one thing – you've got to grab them quick before they fly off of the virtual shelves – go, go, go!

The royal also wore them while visiting the V&A Museum in May 2021

Want to know what else is in her jewellery collection? We've got the lowdown. The royal is lucky enough to own vintage jewellery passed on from her mother-in-law Princess Diana – including a four-strand pearl choker, droplet earrings and of course, her iconic sapphire engagement ring.

Kate Middleton's jewellery: A look at some of her favourite pieces

The Queen is also known to lend Kate pieces from her own personal collection, as well as that of the Queen Mother's. Her Majesty loaned the bride-to-be a spectacular Cartier Halo tiara for her wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Made in 1936 and purchased by the Duke of York (later King George VI) for his wife, Elizabeth's mother (also Elizabeth), the diamond headpiece was the perfect accompaniment to Kate's Alexander McQueen bridal gown, designed by Sarah Burton.

