Royal style watch: Sophie Wessex, Pippa Middleton & Queen Letizia’s New Year style

As we ring in the New Year, our favourite royal ladies have been bringing their fashion A-game to 2022 – and we're feeling inspired for winter.

The Countess of Wessex has embarked on her first overseas trip of the year - and she's packed plenty of stylish outfits for her stay in Qatar. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain has been pictured heading to a meeting at the FEDER headquarters in Madrid – and her tailored coat is oh-so-cosy!

And of course, we couldn't get through the week without talking about Princess Sofia of Sweden's showstopping hair transformation. Attending a gala at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm, the royal showcased her new block fringe at the event, stepping out in a rich burgundy dress teamed with the same Manolo's owned by Carrie Bradshaw.

From Pippa Middleton's ravishing red moment to Princess Eugenie's cashmere dress, here are our favourite royal fashion moments of the week...

The Countess of Wessex

Today in Doha, The Countess of Wessex visited @qatar_fund, who have supported @Orbis_me to deliver millions of eye tests and treatments across India and Bangladesh.



HRH heard about their focus on global health, education and economic empowerment. pic.twitter.com/K7JGoJKjGv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 12, 2022

The Countess wowed in a statement two-tone outfit in Qatar

Carrying out engagements in her role as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), the Countess looked radiant as ever as she arrived in Doha on Wednesday. The 56-year-old donned a plum-coloured pie crust blouse, tucking it into a high-rise 'Georgette' skirt from Emilia Wickstead as she visited the Qatar Fund organisation. Co-ordinating her accessories, the wife of Prince Edward completed her two-tone look with the 'Moneypenny Clutch' in Burgundy from designer Sophie Habsburg.

Pleased to meet HRH The Countess of Wessex today in #Doha. We discussed topics of mutual interest and developments in the @QCV_Sight initiative between @Qatar_Fund and @Orbisintl. We look forward to enhancing our cooperation to fulfill our humanitarian duty towards those in need. pic.twitter.com/sdFaftO0GJ — محمد بن عبدالرحمن (@MBA_AlThani_) January 11, 2022

Sophie wore a striking floral dress earlier in the week

On Tuesday afternoon, the Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar shared a photograph of his meeting with the Countess. In the snap, Sophie looked refreshed and ready for action in a stunning blue floral dress, which she teamed with high heels. Sporting a face covering, the mother-of-two wore her famous blonde mane in a half up-half down style. Gorgeous!

Pippa Middleton

Pippa stunned in an all-red looked for a night out with her husband James

Pippa Middleton made a rare public appearance on Thursday as she headed out on a date night with husband James Matthews. Arriving at the Albert Hall, which is just a five-minute drive from the Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Palace home, Pippa recycled a vibrant red co-ord, that she first wore in 2019, adding matching stilettos and a sparkly clutch bag.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie wrapped up warm in a cashmere dress by Nanushka

On Tuesday, Princess Eugenie's second Instagram account, the Anti-Slavery Collective, shared a throwback snap of the royal and the co-founder of the charity, Julia de Boinville at The Bramber Bakehouse last year. Looking as chic as ever in a £375 navy jumper dress from Nanushka, Eugenie's Cashmere-blend turtleneck number featured delicate slits at the side.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia layered a navy coat from BOSS over a pinstripe suit

Nailing business casual for a meeting at the FEDER (Spanish Federation for Rare Diseases) headquarters in Madrid, Queen Letizia layered a tailored button-up coat from BOSS over a black pinstripe suit, also from the brand. Amping up her outfit with coordinating navy Magrit heels, an ink blue clutch bag by Carolina Herrera and gold hooped earrings, King Felipe's wife wore her glossy brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style, and opted for natural makeup.

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Princess Sofia showcased her gorgeous new hairstyle

On Monday evening, Princess Sofia joined her husband Prince Carl Philip at the 'Celebrate Democracy-100 years' gala, held at the Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Debuting her new block fringe, the royal rocked a Dorothee Schumacher dress in burgundy, adding a pair of Manolo Blahnik Jewel Buckle Pumps – the very same shoes worn by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and The City.

Queen Rania of Jordan

Queen Rania teamed a white shacket with indigo jeans to meet with local women in Al-Salt

Opting for a more casual look, on Monday Queen Rania stepped out in a bright white shacket and indigo jeans while meeting with local women in Al-Salt. Keeping comfortable, the monarch swapped her usual heels for a pair of black Dior sneakers.

