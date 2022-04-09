Obsessed with Kate Middleton's Alessandra Rich dress? ASOS has the perfect lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A picture of elegance as she attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March, the Duchess of Cambridge put on a sophisticated display to pay her respects to Prince Philip.

Stepping out in a beautiful black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich with a striking feather-trimmed hat by Lock & Co, Kate swept her brunette tresses into a low chignon. Opting for a subtle makeup look that consisted of brown eyeshadow, a touch of mascara, rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipstick to match, the mum-of-three looked absolutely radiant.

Kate styled her Alessandra Rich dress with a chic feather-trimmed hat

As for Prince William, the Queen's grandson looked smart and respectful in a navy suit. Joining their parents, Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also in attendance.

& Other Stories Polka Dot Dress, £85, ASOS

Still in love with Kate's designer dress? You're in luck! We've found the dreamiest dupe on ASOS, and we reckon it would get the royal seal of approval. Priced at £85, this polka dot number hails from another of Duchess Kate's favourite brands, & Other Stories.

Fitted with a high neck, puff sleeves and a statement side split, it's perfect for spring and can be styled with everything from heels to trainers and ankle boots.

VIDEO: Kate Middleton's subtle curtsy to the Queen as she enters Westminster Abbey alongside Prince Andrew

A pro at accessorising, for her appearance at the Service of Thanksgiving, Kate polished off her outfit with a taupe clutch bag from Russell & Bromley and black suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi. Eagle-eyed fans were also quick to spot Kate's sweet nod to Princess Diana.

Wearing her mother-in-law's Collingwood pearl droplet earrings, Kate's stunning set was formerly worn by Princess Diana during a number of engagements, including royal tours to Australia, Canada and Italy.

One of the more sentimental pieces in her jewellery collection, the former wife of Prince Charles famously wore the earrings on her wedding day, as part of her going away outfit.

