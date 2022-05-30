Kate Middleton's favourite Superga trainers just dropped in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Royal fans rejoice – here's your chance to steal Kate Middleton's style for less. The Amazon sale is here and it's your chance to get your hands on some amazing bargains.

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers are discounted in the sale right now – the only difficulty is deciding which colour to go for!

The super comfy trainers have been on every royal fashion watcher's wish list for years and Kate is still a fan, wearing them most recently on her royal tour of the Caribbean.

Kate Middleton loves her Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers

Back in 2019, Duchess Catherine made two memorable appearances in the plimsolls, attending the 'Back to Nature' garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in the shoes, before rocking them to the King's Cup Regatta in August.

Kate has the trainers in several different colourways

Superga has long been popular with the royals. Princess Diana also loved the same style and was pictured wearing a navy version back in 1997.

We're big fans of Kate's classic white pair, but there's a rainbow array of shades available on Amazon, from classic navy to soft pink.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers, were £50 now £36.94, Amazon

We're also loving this sleek black pair of Superga trainers, which will suit any daytime look. Even better, they're reduced by almost 50%.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic trainers, were £50 now £27.94, Amazon

Team yours with a striped top and wide-legged trousers for a casual vibe just like the Duchess, or add a tomboy twist to a pretty floral dress by dressing the look down with the versatile canvas shoes.

