Kate Middleton's nod to the Queen in new portrait we bet you missed

The Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe is always in demand, from her shoes, to her fancy frocks and her handbag. Another big part of Kate's accessory collection is her stash of sparkling brooches, which are worn for special occasions.

Last week, Kate headed to Cambridge to check out a newly unveiled painting of herself and Prince William, at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum. In the painting, the mother-of-three looked incredible wearing stunning satin pumps by Manolo Blahnik which she teamed with her green The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress.Pinned on her lapel was the Duchess of Cambridge brooch, which has significant history.

The brooch belongs to Queen Elizabeth and has been in the Royal Family for generations. The Duchess of Cambridge brooch is rumoured to date back to the nineteenth century and according to reports, was possibly crafted by Garrard.

The painting the brooch featured in was created by British portrait artist Jamie Coreth and was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire.

The stunning portrait - check out Kate's brooch!

Of the portrait, Jamie said: "It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified. As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives.

The painting will be at the Fitzwilliam Museum for the next three years and will pay a visit to the National Portrait gallery in 2023 for their much anticipated reopening. So exciting!

