Princess Diana's leopard swimsuit is trending for summer: Shop the best animal print swimwear

Just like her iconic formal outfits and her activewear, Princess Diana's style continues to inspire today - and we need to talk about her chic holiday looks, including her incredible bikinis and swimsuits.

Diana's classic one-pieces, chic sarongs, and simple strappy bikinis are firmly back in style these days - and there's one look that's a fan favourite. The People's Princess leopard print look is the one we want to emulate for our summer holiday!

Princess Diana rocking leopard print on a family holiday in the 90s

The iconic pictures were taken during Diana's trip to the British Virgin Islands with her children Princes William and Harry, sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and their mother, Frances Shand-Kydd, in 1990.

The Princess of Wales' animal print swimsuit was made by Jantzen, a swimwear brand that is still around today. And though that style has long gone, there are lots of similar versions of Princess Diana’s leopard swimsuit available to shop on the high street today. There are even matching sarongs, too…

Best Leopard Swimsuits

Fuller Bust Leopard Swimsuit, £24, ASOS

This one is designed for fuller busts and is available by cup size – from DD to G.

Melissa Odabash Swimsuit, £79, BrandAlley

Made from fine, stretchable fabric this swimsuit is so like Princess Diana's we're in love.

Strapless Leopard Swimsuit, £38, Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue offers a strapless option for optimal no-tanning lines.

Ganni swimsuit, £112, Farfetch

This Ganni number has a chic scoop neck which looks great tucked into denim shorts too.

Diamante Belt Leopard Swimsuit, £20.99, New Look

New Look's glam version has the addition of a diamante belt.

Leopard bikini, £47, Hunkmoller

This swimsuit has it all; removable padding, underwire, and adjustable straps.

Leopard Bikini Top, £19.50, and matching briefs, £14, Marks & Spencer

Okay, it's a bikini, not a swimsuit - but we couldn't resist this flattering M&S two-piece.

Dolce & Gabbana Swimsuit, £38, Net-A-Porter

This golden, glam number has a scoop neck, and those classic D&G spots.

Best Leopard Sarongs

Leg Daze Sarong, £53, Good American

This sweet wrap by Khloe Kardashian's Good American brand looks like a mini version of Princess Diana's.

Leopard Print Sarong, £5, Boohoo

This bargain sarong is long enough to double up as a beach dress too.

Leopard Sarong, £7.99, eBay

A great cover-up for beach to bar, we love the longer length.

