Princess Kate's Ray-Ban sunglasses are now 32% off in the Amazon sale

If your sunglasses game needs upping then you might want to take inspiration from one of our fave royal style icons – Princess Kate.

But make sure you do it soon, because her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses are currently 32% off in the Amazon sale, so hurry to grab a bargain if you want to protect your peepers and look seriously stylish.

Ray-Ban polarised New Wayfarers, were £177.48 now £119.99, Amazon

They're a classic frame that suits most face types. Plus, these are sturdy, which means they'll last for years and years – which is handy since they won’t go out of fashion.

Ray-Ban classic tortoiseshell Wayfarers, were £132 now £100, Amazon

Kate was spotted wearing her Wayfarer frames during the Caribbean royal tour when she joined Prince William on a visit to Caracol, an iconic ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest. She's also worn them to Wimbledon on a number of occasions over the years.

Kate Middleton rocks her classic Ray-Bans during the royal tour

If the Wayfarer shape isn't your thing then there are several other styles up for grabs in the sale, including the equally classic aviators and round frames, at up to 48% off – see below.

Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses, was £142 now £74.19, Amazon

Ray-Ban Justin polarised sunglasses, was £116.04 now £78, Amazon

Ray-Ban Clubmaster Sunglasses, was £121.30 now from £74.19, Amazon

Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses, was £124.83 now £95.26, Amazon

