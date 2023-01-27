Princess Kate's dazzling disco mini dress you missed is truly iconic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Before she was a royal, the Princess of Wales was no stranger to some regalia razzmatazz. The royal loved to paint the town red in her clubbing heyday, with her night-time outings frequently hitting the headlines. Her appearances at exclusive jaunts were further underscored by her choice of outfit for the occasion – and believe you me, there were a few sartorial surprises thrown into the mix.

Princess Kate frequented prime royal hangout Mahiki in Mayfair, which oversaw one of her best looks come to fruition. A sequined mini dress featuring a loose, sleeveless silhouette, a simple rounded neckline, a gentle puff of glitter-clad volume and a belted waistline became the royal's most coveted It-girl look ever.

The Princess of Wales is revered for her cool composure and tailored style, yet this doesn’t mean the royal never let her envy-inducing hair down. While sporting this particular outfit, she did just that, allowing her long locks to cascade down her back for a phosphorous fashion choice.

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a black sequin mini dress

A pair of knee-high black suede boots completed the royal-to-be's noughties attire, in addition to a selection of black boho bracelets and silver jeweled accessories.

In terms of makeup, Prince William's wife captured the mood of the 2000s with a blue-black smokey eye, a flick of mascara, a rosy pink cheek and a finely shaped brow.

The royal frequented Mahiki in Mayfair

Keen to emulate Kate's cool-girl clubbing look? We've got you and your party season wardrobe covered.

A certified party girl, Kate was no stranger to a night out on the town. Back in her university days at alma mater St. Andrews, the student reportedly established an all-girls drinking society which no doubt led to some fun evenings out.

Before royal life, Kate was spotted at London's most luxurious partying spots including Polynesian-themed bar Mahiki, South Kensington's Boujis and more haunts dotted around West London.

