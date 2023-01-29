Carole Middleton looks incredible in waist-defining jeans and stunning shirt The Princess of Wales' mother will celebrate her birthday on 31 January

The Princess of Wales' mum Carole Middleton has perfected the art of casual dressing. The 67-year-old, who is set to celebrate her birthday next week, served up a stunning yet simple outfit for her latest look, channelling her daughter's sartorial prowess.

Taking to Instagram, Carole looked incredible as she rocked a pair of ultra-flattering denim skinny jeans. The mother-of-three cinched her waist with a brown leather belt, styling a breezy blue linen-blend shirt elevated with statement green stitching.

The entrepreneur let her chestnut tresses frame her face in a bouncy blow-dried style, highlighting her ageless features with a rose-hued blush and brown mascara. Simply stunning!

As for accessories, Carole kept it simple, opting for a delicate diamond necklace and her daughter's go-to simple hoops for a minimal, yet modish finish to her casual ensemble.

Carole rocked figure-flattering denim jeans in her latest IG post

Image credit: Liz Mcaulay

In her latest newsletter, Princess Kate's mum shared her favourite selection of birthday decorations from her brand Party Pieces.

The array of pretty home accessories and party décor included Happy Birthday napkins, stunning reusable scalloped plates, eco-friendly bunting and a shooting star candle.

"Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours. If you've got a birthday coming up soon, take a look at my edit for inspiration," Carole penned in her newsletter.

While the grandmother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis loves a casual jeans and shirt getup, Carole also knows how to perfect occasionwear.

The Middletons arriving at Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral

At Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022, the Middleton matriarch looked so graceful in a dark Catherine Walker coat dress as she made her way into Westminster Abbey alongside her husband Michael Middleton.

Carole looked beautiful in the tailored midi-length ensemble and suede high heels, accessorised with a multi-strand pearl necklace with a centre cameo. In her hands, she carried a pair of black gloves and a gold-trimmed Emmy London clutch to match.

