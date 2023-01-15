Sainsbury's is selling a £43 co-ord just like Princess Kate's famous power suit The Princess of Wales would love this royal bargain from Tu

The Princess of Wales has firmly earned her style stripes as one of the best-dressed royal ladies, with everything from her royal tour wardrobe to her off-duty ensembles and breathtaking red carpet rental dresses making a major mark in the fashion world.

If you've ever tried to channel Princess Kate's sartorial elegance, you may have found her designer pieces and bespoke tailoring hard to replicate - but not anymore. Sainsbury's is selling a fun and flirty two-piece suit that looks just like the royal's candy pink power suit from Alexandar McQueen. But here's the catch - it's only £43 for both the trousers and blazer.

WATCH: Take a look at Princess Kate's powder pink power suit

Loading the player...

Sainsbury's Tu range has just dropped the blazer and trouser set in a variety of colours, with sizes ranging from UK 8 - 24.

The blazer features smart lapels, a double-breasted design and neat pockets for a practical finish. At £25, this versatile piece is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe, and is sure to elevate your look right the way through spring.

The Princess of Wales' pink suit moment will always be memorable

We're all about the ultra-flattering wide-leg trousers, however. With flattering darts to the front, side pockets and a high waist, they team beautifully with the matching blazer. At £25 for the blazer and just £18 for the trousers, we call that a royal bargain.

STYLE INSPO: Trouser suits are huge for 2023 - these are the 21 suits to wear for any occasion

Be quick if you're hoping to snap up the candy-hued power suit, which is selling extremely fast on the supermarket's website. Buyers have already flooded the page with positive reviews. "Good value, good cut, excellent fit," wrote one, as another penned: "It's fab, so pleased I ordered the pink one."

Pink Coord Suit, from £18, Sainsbury's

Back in June 2022, Princess Kate's bubblegum pink blazer dominated headlines when she teamed up with the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood by hosting a roundtable talk at the Royal Institution.

The wife of Prince William completed her look with Emmy London's 'Rebecca Pink Makeup Suede Pumps' and accessorised with her striking 'Empress Diamond Carriage earrings' and a matching 'Mini White Gold & Diamond Pendant Necklace' by British jewellers Mappin & Webb.

In case you missed it, HELLO! catches up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbour in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast. Listen below.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.