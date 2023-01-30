Lady Amelia Windsor looks like 60s icon in retro mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Sunday, the beautiful Lady Amelia Windsor shared a picture from her latest fashion campaign with high end shoe brand Pretty Ballerinas.

We think you will agree, the royal, who is 38th in line to the throne, looked simply stunning in her retro getup which consisted of a black and white mini dress that looked distinctly vintage and gave off a true 60s vibe. The blonde royal even wore her hair in a voluminous beehive! Love it.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Windsor's stylish moments

Loading the player...

Accompanying the stylish shot, which showed off her matching monochrome pumps, the 27-year-old wrote: "Very excited and grateful to announce I have collaborated with @prettyballerinas on a fun, joyful and colourful collection.

"Each pair has been thoughtfully designed using recycled garments for the canvas, recycled rubber for the soles and digitally printed designs. The collection was made in Menorca where @prettyballerinas have been making shoes since 1918.Launching on 15th February and available online and in store. I am also happy to announce that a donation of sales from each purchase will be going to the amazing charity @warchilduk."

Amelia practises sustainable fashion

Amelia is a true advocate for sustainable fashion. In a previous interview with HELLO!, the royal gave us lots of top tips on how to keep your wardrobe ethical. She explained: "Love the items in there, washing them properly and responsibly. Using a steamer to refresh items or even putting them in the freezer for a quick refresh - Orsola De Castro has so many incredible tips in her book Loved Clothes Last - I highly recommend giving it a read.

READ: Lady Amelia Windsor just nailed winter dopamine dressing in colour block accessories

She added: "If things don't fit, get them tailored - there is a great app called Sojo where your clothes are picked up by bicycle and taken to a tailor and cycled back to you after having been altered to fit you like a glove."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.