Princess Kate looks like a movie star in fitted coat and head-turning earrings

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales visited Leeds, as she launched a major new awareness raising campaign to increase public understanding of the crucial importance of the first years of a child’s life.

It's called 'Shaping Us' and it's a new long-term campaign from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which aims to transform the issue from one of scientific interest to one of the most strategically important topics of our time.

WATCH: The Princess of Wales reveals why her early years project is so crucial

Loading the player...

Arriving in Leeds, the mother-of-two headed to the iconic Leeds Kirkgate Market and met vendors and members of the public to discuss early childhood.

Kate looked stunning in her maxi coat

Looking as stunning and as chic as ever, the royal wore a beautiful fiited racing green coat, on top of a white top and black trousers. She carried a co-ordinating green bag and wore her stunning hair in a loose and lightly waved style. Did you see her gold hoop earrings? Love them!

Check out Kate's gold earrings!

The Princess looked super fresh considering she had a late night the evening before!

READ: The secret behind Princess Kate's majorly thick hair revealed

On Monday night, William and Kate attended a special event at BAFTA. Looking as chic as always, the brunette royal looked ravishing in a vibrant red va-va-voom suit by go-to designer, Alexander McQueen, and her famous hair looked glossy as ever as it draped over her shoulders. Immaculately natural makeup highlighted her pretty features.

Get the look!

Dark Green Long Formal Coat, £99.99, Long Tall Sally

Kate proves the suit trend is here to stay; it's the second she has worn in under a week. Also, it was the first time Kate had ever worn a red suit! She's worn a variety of suits in a plethora of shades, from purple and navy to black, but never just red. We loved the symmetrical cut, it looked classy yet super modern.

MORE: 3 times Princess Kate and Sarah Jessica Parker dressed the same

While the tailored outfit was on-point, we couldn’t help but be transfixed by her accessories. Keeping it affordable, she added some bold earrings, which cost £75 from Chalk. Chalk's collections are influenced by architectural elements, everyday objects and bold colourful cultural patterns.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.