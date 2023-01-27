3 times Princess Kate & Sarah Jessica Parker dressed the same

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There are many incredibly well-dressed famous ladies out there, but none more recognisable than the Princess of Wales and of course, Sarah Jessica Parker.

In 2022, Princess Kate wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, the very same style made famous by SJP's infamous character of Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. The royal wore a green pair of the iconic heels in the portrait of herself and Prince William, which was unveiled at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

In the painting, Kate teamed the stunning satin pumps with her The Vampire’s Wife metallic midi dress in the most elegant forest green shade.

Kate wearing the Manolo Blahnik shoes worn by SJP in 2022

But that isn't the only time Kate and Carrie have twinned. The classic style of the mother-of-three and the eclectic US actress's looks have collided a further two other times, and both ladies looked incredible.

Kate in her Alexander McQueen dress during the royal tour of Canada

Back in 2011, Kate wore this cream knitted dress by Alexander McQueen which has a built in neck tie and dark blue piped detail at the hem, during the fifth day of her Canadian tour.

The then Duchess wore her hair in a neat ponytail and added dark blue court heels.

Sarah Jessica Parker wore the same dress in navy in 2006

SJP actually wore the same style years before, in 2006. She supported husband Matthew Broderick when he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She wore the the frock in the opposite colourway to Kate; navy with cream piping! Love. She made the look her own with contrasting red heels.

Pregnant Kate in 2018 wearing a dress by Orla Kiely

In 2018, a pregnant Kate visited the 'Victorian Giants: The Birth of Art Photography' exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery, showing off her blossoming baby bump with a stunning black dress with multicoloured flowers by Orla Kiely. She teamed her £490 dress with coordinating high heel shoes and a classic nude clutch bag to complete her look.

SJP wore a skirt version

A month before, Sarah Jessica was snapped seen leaving 'Good Morning America' in New York City, wearing the dress in a midi skirt form! She teamed itn with a patterned top, a funky duster jacket with a pink trim and blue heels.