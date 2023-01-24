Queen Letizia steps out in the must-have jacket trend and wow!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

She’s never afraid to try out new trends, and she manages to rock the look every time – that’s why Queen Letizia of Spain will forever be our royal fashion crush.

The stylish royal was serving up elegance with an edge when she arrived at a meeting with the Association Against Cancer (AECC) in Madrid.

Queen Letizia looked so stylish as she arrived for her meeting

Letizia, 50, wore a grey sleeveless coat jacket by Spanish label Roberto Verino over a white polo neck with matching grey trousers – a superb work look if ever we did see one.

She teamed the look with her chunky heeled triangular cut Uterqüe shoes, which royal fans will recall we first saw in summer 2020 when she wore them during a visit to a logistics centre during the height of the pandemic.

The sleeveless jacket trend is a big one to keep an eye out for in 2023 – and it’s the perfect coat to see you through to spring. The high street is full of lookalikes that Queen Letizia would surely give the thumbs up to, like this H&M number we tracked down.

Sleeveless jacket, £25 (WAS £36.99), H&M

It's selling fast - some of the sizes are already sold out, so grab one if you want to steal her style!

We’re looking forward to more workwear inspo from Letizia in 2023 - as permanent Honorary President of the AECC and its Scientific Foundation, she holds regular working meetings with the organisation

