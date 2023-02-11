Princess Eugenie's bold clubbing outfit has to be seen to be believed Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter loved a colourbomb club-ready look

Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, but before parenthood, the royal loved to live it up in style. Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter was frequently photographed leaving London's most exclusive clubs, and one of her boldest party outfits was truly unforgettable.

Back in 2008, the royal was spotted leaving Kitt's Nightclub in the upmarket Chelsea area of Sloane Square. Unlike her relatives who would trot around the SW1 postcode in tweed and florals (we have Princess Diana to thank for making 'Sloaney Pony' a thing), Princess Eugenie broke the boundaries of royal style in neon.

That's right, the princess stepped out in a colourbomb creation, consisting of a hot pink babydoll cami crafted from metallic taffeta, a black and yellow sequined mini skirt, red star drop earrings, black tights, a silver zippy track jacket and a bubblegum pink plastic headband.

Eugenie also went to town on the makeup, showcasing a fresh, flawless complexion and dramatic fluttering fake pink lashes that coordinated with her headwear. As she climbed into a cab, she flashed a glimpse of a shiny pink manicure that dazzled under the flash of the cameras.

Clearly a trendsetter since day dot, Princess Eugenie's Barbiecore aesthetic may have inspired the Princess of Wales. Two weeks later, Prince William's wife-to-be was papped leaving prime royal hangout Mahiki in Mayfair, which oversaw one of her best looks come to fruition.

A sequined mini dress featuring a loose, sleeveless silhouette, a simple rounded neckline, a gentle puff of glitter-clad volume and a belted waistline became the royal's most coveted It-girl look ever.

The Princess of Wales is revered for her cool composure and tailored style, yet this doesn’t mean the royal never let her envy-inducing hair down. While sporting this particular outfit, she did just that, allowing her long locks to cascade down her back for a phosphorous fashion choice.

