Princess Olympia of Greece enchants in £1k off-the-shoulder velvet dress

Princess Olympia of Greece always has an exciting project up her designer belt. The Grecian royal never sleeps on glamorous opportunities, and on Monday she revealed a new collaboration with accessories label Olympia Le-Tan Paris.

The 26-year-old shared some exquisite snippets of a photo shoot from the reveal, slipping into a number of designer pieces that are simply to die for. Clasping the brand's 'Old Fashion' clutch bag which retails for £1,500, the royal looked divine in a black velvet dress by Irish designer Simone Rocha.

Simply coined the 'Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress,' the decadently gothic piece featured a semi-sheer bustier, black boning, a corset silhouette, a heavy velvet skater skirt and a strapless neckline. The beautiful garment retails at £1,000 and sparked widespread fan reaction.

She posed beside an ornate white fireplace, framed by whitewashed walls and floral paintings. Her blonde mane was styled down loose and a natural beauty blend highlighted her modelesque features.

Olympia took to social media to share the professional images with her followers. She captioned the post: "I'm so excited for the launch of my new collaboration with @olympialetanofficial. Each cocktail represents someone special to me. Cheers x."

Princess Olympia of Greece is a certified fashion girl

The socialite's project announcement prompted a positive wave of responses from friends and fans. Alexa Chung noted: "Oh I'm an Old Fashioned," while fashion influence Camilla Charriere wrote: "This is so good." A third follower added: "You are such an icon," and a fourth voiced what we were all thinking, commenting: "Slay."

When she's not preoccupied with her royal duties, Princess Olympia is usually busy immersing herself in the fashion world. The Greek royal is a fully-fledged fashion girl - and be it modelling or styling, she knows what she's doing in the style sphere.

The Grecian royal is a regular on red carpets and society events

The star delighted fans as she appeared on the digital cover of Vanity Fair Spain last month wearing a dress that is fresh off the runway. She looked ethereal on the cover wearing a constructed monochrome dress sourced from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection which made quite the impression.

Featuring a mini shift silhouette, impeccably tailored geometric-style features, an ebony halterneck coupled with a cream backdrop and a black ribbon breastplate, the designer number looked flawless on the princess.

