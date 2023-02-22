The Countess of Wessex turns everyone's head in drop dead gorgeous £735 dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are currently overseas for a trip to the Cayman Islands and we are loving the blonde beauty's wardrobe so far!

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two and her husband were greeted by HE the Governor Mr. Martyn Roper, Mrs. Roper, Premier Panton, Mrs. Panton and the rest of Cabinet at Owen Roberts at International Airport. They were then escorted to Government House, where a special reception featuring persons from throughout the Cayman Islands community was held in their honour. Check out Sophie in another dress moment in our video below.

Sophie wore a variety of outfits that day, but our favourite has to be this glorious dress by high end brand Zimmermann, which we think you will agree; is pretty epic.

Known as the 'Vitali printed linen dress' it costs, £735 and Matches, the designer brand that stocks the frock, says of the style: "Part of Zimmermann's nautical-inspired High Tide collection, this blue Vitali dress is woven from printed linen shaped with billowing sleeves and a cinched waist.."

Sophie's dress:

Zimmermann Vitali printed linen dress, £735, Matches

Currently, all sizes are in stock should you wish to invest; but we've also added a couple of lookalikes you may enjoy too that cost a little less.

Get the look!

Memories of Utopia silk maxi shirt dress black, £460, Hayley Menzies

Francesca embroidered midi dress, £128, Monsoon

We still can't get over the fancy number the royal wore whilst travelling. The 58-year-old stunned in a vibrant silk-blend maxi dress from royal-approved brand ME+EM.

READ: The Countess of Wessex has a new dress - and we predict a major royal sellout

Fresh from the plane, the royal proved her unrivalled sense of style reigned supreme in the flattering ruffle-trimmed tiered dress - and just wait until you see her accessories.

Sophie's plane dress:

Sheer Crinkle Maxi Dress, £425, ME+EM

The mother of Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn levelled up her glamorous royal-blue getup armed with an Isabel Marant handbag. Sophie wore the 'Oskan Moon' stud-embellished shoulder bag in a rich chestnut-hued leather, and it co-ordinated perfectly with her sleek pointed-toe heels.

